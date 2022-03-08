Dallas Is One Of Eight U.S. Cities Part Of Lady Gaga’s Tour, Four DFW Musicians Will Perform At Glastonbury And More.

We know it’s still cold out (in March!) but we’re already preparing you for this summer!

So, here we go.

After two delays, Lady Gaga announced her Chromatica Ball tour has been rescheduled for this summer with only one Texas date.

Gaga, the superstar and actress, will travel to 14 cities, some in Europe and others in North America, starting this July. Dallas was listed as one of the only eight U.S. dates in this limited-run tour. Take that, Austin.

The much-anticipated tour is in support of her sixth album Chromatica, which deals with the popstar’s mental health struggles caused by her fame. The 2020 cyber-punk album received a Best Pop Vocal Album nomination at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards ceremony among other accolades around the world. The single “Rain on Me” with Ariana Grande won Best Pop Duo/Group Performance – making it the first time in history that a female collaboration had such a win.

The limited tour will be the first-ever public live performances from the No. 1 selling and critically-acclaimed album, according to CultureMap. Dallasites will get to see Gaga perform songs from Chromatica and fan favorites at Global Life Field in Arlington on Aug. 23. Tickets will go on sale March 14.

As Gaga preps to come to DFW, some of our favorite DFW darlings are getting ready to head to England.

Glastonbury festival, the yearly 5-day summer festival, is returning from a covid hiatus and changing up the game. Headliners for this year include Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney, Kendrick Lamar and Diana Ross and will be supported by a variety of other artists. Out of the 89 performers that have been named so far, 48 of those are women or acts that include female artists. This is part of the Glastonbury co-organizer’s goal to make the festival “50/50” from now on.

Our very own Kacey Musgraves and St. Vincent are two of the female artists headed to Glastonbury. DFW’s Leon Bridges and Snarky Pup will also perform.

Glastonbury will take place June 22-26 and the full lineup will be announced in May.

We get it. We can’t go to Glastonbury this year either, but we’ll still be partying this May in Dallas.

Carne Asada Fest, the music and food festival with authentic Hispanic street food and Latin music, is an event you won’t want to miss. Presented by Pizza Patron, Carne Asada Fest is bringing us live performances by Texas country, hip hop, regional Mexican, reggaeton, Latin pop acts and some of the best DJs in the U.S. Slim Thug, Big Tuck, Alex Aguilar and Sol De La Kumbia are just a few performing, and you should get ready.

There will also be a meet and greet with Chris Perez, the rock musician and husband of the late Tejano star Selena Quintanilla.

Carne Asada Fest Will take place May 29 at Gilley’s Dallas.

Where will you be this summer?

Cover photo courtesy of Lady Gaga’s Facebook page.