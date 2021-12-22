R&B Singer Muriel Is Known For Her Nickname The OakCliffPrincess, But Her Latest EP Crowns Her One Of The Most Versatile Artists In Dallas.

What else you should know: We need to make some room for the OakCliffPrincess because she’s coming for all of us.

If there’s one artist to look out for in the new year, it’s Muriel, the Oak Cliff singer who currently holds the tiara for being one of Dallas’ R&B sweeties. Still, it’s difficult to put her in one category because she’s a multi-genre talented artist. The word “versatile” gets thrown around when talking about Muriel because that’s clearly what she is, and that’s why her up-and-coming career is one we’re excited to see blossom.

Earlier this year, Muriel dropped her first EP Trust The Process that almost precisely echos her artistry and creative process. In less than 10 minutes, her vocals and hip-hop beats show us what she dabbles in — and it’s almost like her musical resume, but, for us, it’s a perfect introduction.

Right off the bat, the opening rap track “OakCliffPrincess” tells us all we need to know about Muriel. In her sassy “bad bitch” attitude she reps her “214” background, mentions her upbringing since childhood and tells us she’s still poppin’ in the game regardless. It’s her very own anthem but it’s infectious enough to adopt it as your own because part of Muriel’s character is expressing self-love and self-confidence. She raps, “I ain’t gotta say it but I’m popular/You can do it too because you’re the only one stopping you” like it’s the best advice you’ll hear all day. Then, in the next track, she switches it up.

In “He Said,” Muriel slows it down for an emotional story about a man struggling with mental illness and drug abuse. It opens up the conversation about the unspoken struggles men face that are often overlooked but need to be discussed. She consolingly sings, “He said that he lost all control and he can’t take no more” and “He said ‘all I want to feel is numb, I don’t know what I’ve become.”

Right after the song closes, she pulls up with the pop, Vogue-style track “Tell Me That You’ll Stay.”

We have to confess. Her 4-track EP is like listening to four versions of Muriel, and it’s so hard to choose your favorite. Or it? Tag yourself, which Muriel is your favorite vibe? <3