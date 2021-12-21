Swing Into The 2022 New Year In Downtown Dallas With This Free Party Featuring DJs Including A-Trak, Food, Booze And A Giant Visual Countdown At The AT&T Discovery District.

This story is a sponsored post presented by the AT&T Discovery District, which is celebrating The New Year with a Roaring Twenties-themed celebration. Hosted right in the heart of Downtown Dallas, this free-to-attend event will be filled with live music, entertainment and a countdown to midnight. RSVPs are recommended but not required for entry. Head here for more information.

The year is finally wrapping up and if you’re anything like us, you’re eager for a fresh start. We collectively deserve to leave 2021 with a good time and boy, do we have a good time to tell you about.

Dallas isn’t short on New Year’s Eve parties, but it is lacking some free options — not everyone is in the business of spending an arm and a leg for a night of merrymaking.

The AT&T Discovery District, the entertainment hub found in the middle of downtown Dallas, is throwing a Roaring ’20s-themed celebration with a stacked lineup of DJ acts and entertainment — and its free entry with suggested RSVP.

And lest we forget that hi-tech plaza is outdoors, so you can feel a little bit more at ease during the New Year festivities.

Headlining the event is A-Trak, a world-touring, Grammy-nominated DJ and producer. Breaking into the scene at just 15, he’s had a renowned career spanning 20 years, known for being half of Duck Sauce, founding Fool’s Gold Records in NYC and hosting his annual DJ and Beat Battle, the Goldie Awards, among other accomplishments.

In addition to A-Track, the event will welcome other musical guests — Dallas’ own CB Smoove (Co-founder House Of Frequencies, Dallas house music collective), Ursa Minor (Is she a DJ? Is she a baker?) and DJ MJ (Galaxy 9’s official DJ).

There’ll also be aerialist performances, a 360° photo booth for your entertainment, photo walls, and the first 500 guests will get free party favors as well. There will be several satellite bars located around the District, and with its special TABC zoning, there is no problem walking around the Discovery District with an adult beverage in hand! All the fun will culminate into a special countdown to midnight on the plaza’s 104 ft. digital Media Wall, choreographed to A-Trak’s set — the perfect opportunity to give a vaxxed catch a New Year’s smooch.

Again, this party is free, but if you’re feeling fancy, or want to include easily include dinner plans into your NYE experience, you can upgrade your experience with one of two food and beverage packages within The Exchange Hall.

The first package at the first floor of The Exchange Hall includes two drink tickets, complimentary champagne toast and food tastings from 13 chefs including Revolver Taco, Rise & Thyme, Monkey King, Zalat and Baboushi. A perfect culinary adventure to complement your evening!

The other package grants you access to The Second Floor with a premium cocktail and champagne bar and food stations which include a raw bar, sushi, prime rib, yakitori, sweets and more from Ichi Ni San, Ounce and Hard Shake Bar. All with a premier view looking over the plaza while the DJ music pumps through the entire Exchange Hall. PURCHASE NYE FOOD/BEV PACKAGES

Jaxon Beer Garden, the spacious Texas-themed beer garden currently with a large outdoor heated patio tent also located in the AT&T Discovery District, is taking RSVPs via Resy as well as first-come, first-serve walk-ups.

Free parking will be available in AT&T’s garage 7 at 1212 Jackson St for any patrons of The Exchange or Jaxon, just grab your ticket and take it with you to get it validated at either location.

So grab your loved ones and head down to the AT&T Discovery District this New Year’s Eve — it’s sure to start your 2022 with a bang. RSVP NOW