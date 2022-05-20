Dallas Hip-Hop Artist JunesEightyEight Teases Upcoming Album With This Track For Those Risky “WYA” Texts.

JunesEightyEight — “Location”

RIYL: 3 a.m. feels

What else you need to know: Hip-hop artist Tony Jones, known as JunesEightyEight, has been teasing a new album The Eighty8 Tape set to debut June 16th and we are anxiously counting down the days. Thankfully, in the meanwhile, he’s given us a taste with the release of “Location” and we cannot take it off repeat!

Imagine it’s 3 a.m., you’re lonely and you pull out your phone to text that person. Yes, that person! IYKYK. “Location” is dedicated to them.

Jones personifies the complex relationship between the one you can’t let go beautifully with lyricism we can all relate to. The song starts with a female backup vocals that take us back to 2000’s hip-hop. Supported by old school hip-hop boom bap inspired beats, Jones sings in the chorus, “Just like you, I get lonely.” Paired with the backing vocals, It’s giving Issa Rae and Lakeith Stanfield in The Photograph.

The butterflies in your belly go into overdrive as Jones’ gruff vocals harmonize with the pulsating beat. In the verse Jones aligns with the beat and raps, “Yo, so tell me where you at cause I need you right now/ I need someone to talk to cause I don’t wanna be alone/ So send me your location and I’m on my way.”

This is where we lost it! *Presses “Share Location”*

After the verse, the song returns to the chorus and female vocals to soothe your soul. Jones’ preserves the true and classic 90’s hip-hop — the mixtape staples — and bridges it into a new era of hip-hop for generations to come to appreciate.

JunesEightyEight is no stranger to the Dallas music scene. “The Eighty8 Tape” will be Jones’ fourth album. His most recent album Eight8thAvenue released last year and features “Just A Thought,” which was included in our DFW Songs to Cruise to playlist.

“Location” is another JunesEightyEight hit to our arsenal of must listens and we can’t wait for what he has in stores for us.