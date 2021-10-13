A Year After Releasing Her Debut ‘Bad Guy’ EP, The Versatile Dallas R&B Performer Lyrically Nods At Cyndi Lauper With Her Sultry New ‘Fun Girl’ Single.

Welcome to Song of the Day, where we hip you to all the new local releases you should be caring about. By highlighting one new North Texas-sprung tune every week day, our hope is that you’ll find something new to love about the rich and abundant DFW music scene five days a week.

Asia Kyree — “Fun Girl”

RIYL: coming home in the morning light.

What else you should know: The Kansas City-raised but currently Dallas-based musician Asia Kyree prides herself on being a versatile artist capable of sultrily singing or slickly rapping — whatever the feel of the song she’s crafting requires.

There’s a through-line to be found in the themes flashed across her catalog, though. There are some exceptions to this, of course, but a solid chunk of Kyree’s material ventures into some fairly dark and ominous aesthetic territory. Take the kickoff and title track to her 2020-released debut Bad Guy EP, for example. It’s a song about embracing one’s own villainous distinctions, and is presented appropriately in a fairly brooding sonic context.

Her latest effort follows suit — and, perhaps fittingly for the proudly bisexual performer, it finds Kyree now focusing her gaze on the opposite end of the gender spectrum. With a lyrical nod to Cyndi Lauper’s classic 1983 hit “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun,” Kyree’s sensual and decidedly nighttime-ready new “Fun Girl” single makes for a nice paired listen to “Bad Guy,” actually. Whereas that previous effort focused on accepting others designating you a villain, this newer track is about coming to terms with one’s own misgivings. How bad is a habit really, Kyree flirtily asks on “Fun Girl,” if you genuinely enjoy it?

Any way you slice it, both songs center around feeling good about being bad — and there’s certainly plenty to feel good about with “Fun Girl,” which further establishes Kyree as one of the more intriguing vocalists and capable mood-setters to emerge from a strong as ever Dallas R&B scene.

Because this song here? It’s a whole vibe.