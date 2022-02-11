Amore XO’s Latest Track Is Like A Pleasingly Smooth Cruise Ride Through The City With Your Baddie.

Amore XO – “212”

RIYL: windows down, music up

What else you should know: If you’re still not ready for Valentine’s Day weekend, allow us to get you there.

Last month, soul artist Amore XO released his latest three-track EP The Ride that’s nothing but playa music at its finest — as are all his songs if we’re being honest. With this EP, Amore XO knew exactly how to pull the hearts strings with a flawless production and deep, sincere flows about love.

We love that about him.

It was difficult to choose from three slick songs, but we decided to gush over the opening track “212” the most right now. Plus, he paired this one with a live version music video filmed at a private island. Far from Texas but still repping it with lyrics like “ain’t no half-stepping/highly respected.”

So, even if you’re not boo’d up this Valentine’s Day, go cruising down Dallas and fall in love with the city instead. What’s the best way? Swangin’ through the hood inside a Monte Carlo and under a cotton candy sky. Still, we recommend cruising with your lover who’s “bad as fuck” – it’s what Amore XO would have wanted for you.

He raps, “She looked over at me said ‘you silly’ and she smiled/I knew she was for XO/ she said ‘damn, I love your style” with mid-tempo soul instrumentals and a flirty tone. Then he switches it up to deeper vocals and goes off about what makes him the Lonestar Legend.

You don’t have to tell us twice!