This Swirly Folk Song Made With Non-Folky Instruments Is Full Of Beautiful Contradictions And Takes You Through A Carefully-Curated Experience.

Welcome to Song of the Day, where we hip you to all the new local releases you should be caring about. By highlighting one new North Texas-sprung tune every week day, our hope is that you’ll find something new to love about the rich and abundant DFW music scene five days a week.

Jacob Metcalf – “Dizzy”

RIYL: living life in 360 degrees

What else you should know: Dallas-based folkie Jacob Metcalf won’t release his second LP, Monitors, until November, but its first single is out today. “Dizzy” is a lush ear-grabber that reminds this writer of Mike Kinsella’s Owen project, Bright Eyes and Harry Nilsson.

Metcalf takes his time when crafting his records. The writing and recording of his first LP, Fjord, took 10 years to make happen – and it came out six years ago. Monitors’ release date is a long way away, but this three-minute tune is a satisfactory tide-over.

He noted that the song “was written from the quiet madness of isolation, waking up and looking in the mirror, talking to myself, trying to make sense of the wild ride.” One side of himself wants to destroy everything he has done while the other side wants to keep it all together. This is about dense reflection, as he is not sure which side wins. The word “dizzy” is said many times in the lyrics, lending to the sound of dizzying dynamics.

Tight finger-picking acoustic guitar lines meet with various voices and electronics in verses and choruses. It begs for listening on headphones, as the swells and swirls go in and out of your brain.

This is some great stuff from a folk artist who is not afraid to tinker with non-traditional folk instruments. Electronics and acoustic items have been paired together many times before, but there is something that’s quite fresh about the sound on this recording.

<a href="https://jacobmetcalf.bandcamp.com/track/dizzy">Dizzy by Jacob Metcalf</a>

Cover photo by Hilly Holsonback.