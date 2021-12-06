With Guests Like Baby Goats, The Kroger Rat, Beat Machine Dude And Spider-Man, This Fest Successfully Celebrated All Things Denton.

The Little D is has built a reputation of being wonderfully weird, so we were delighted to see that Dentonpalooza actually came into fruition at Rubber Gloves Rehersal Studios last Friday.

Featuring local figures, vendors, musicians and urban legends, the festival delivered on its promises for a good time and effectively showcased what makes Denton, Denton — all while benefiting some good causes.

Event organizer Joey Liechty acted as MC for the day, taking us on the journey through interviews, activities, musical performances and other forms of Denton-esque entertainment from 2 p.m into the wee hours of 1 a.m. At one point during the festival, he commented that it probably isn’t going to be a reoccurring thing, but Denton never relents, so it might be a RIP to Liechty’s sanity if the masses demand Dentonpalooza 2.0 when ’22 rolls around.

This Central Track editor unfortunately couldn’t commit to the 11 hours of bliss and bafoonery, so these photos are only a fraction of what went down. But Detonites, where were you if not at Rubber Gloves, huh? After all you know what they say — be there or be (Denton) square.

All photos by Frances Tingle.