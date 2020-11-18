As A New Wave Of Coronavirus Cases Surges In North Texas, It’s Clear That Community-Based Events Are Increasingly Necessary.

Coronavirus is surging in North Texas as things continue to look grim for the winter. Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins is again urging Dallasites to wear masks, stay out of bars and restaurants and avoid unnecessary trips from home.

Ideally, the vast majority could be provided government assistance to stay at home for several weeks until we have successfully curbed the virus, but Gov. Greg Abbott has promised he will not shut down bars and restaurants.

Meanwhile, North Texans are still feeling the impact of the pandemic and the government’s sluggish assistance nearly right months later. Photos of cars in 12-hour waits for food distribution are going viral. It’s clear people are struggling in and around Dallas.

So, in the difficult months ahead, it’s becoming increasingly clear we must paradoxically come together while staying apart.

Below are 25 ways you can do your part to help those in need, or even get what you need for yourself this week. All of these community-based volunteer events are outside, virtual or require masks to participate.

Wednesday, November 18

Harvest Project Food Distribution at Beacon of Light Masjid al-Islam

Join the Harvest Project for a distribution of free fruits and vegetables to those in need from 4:30-9 p.m. Volunteers are needed starting at 1:00 p.m.

NewEraDallas Interest Meeting (Virtual)

Join the Dallas chapter of NewEraNation for a virtual interest meeting. The organization focuses on empowering & encouraging Black people across the country to unite and invest in their communities.

Farmers Assisting Returning Military (F.A.R.M) Volunteer Day

F.A.R.M. will host a volunteer day to learn about the organization and help in its urban garden. Its mission it to provide purpose through therapy while cultivating the next generation of veteran farmers.

Thursday, November 19

Self & Community Care (Virtual)

Join the social workers at The Lilith Fund for Reproductive Equity and Texas Equal Access Fund for a facilitated conversation where you get to learn self-care techniques to mindfully take care of your health.

Complimentary Tree Giveaway

Join the Texas Trees Foundation, Arbor Day Foundation and International Paper by registering to receive a complimentary tree on November 19 from 5:00-7 p.m.

Mobile Pantry Distribution at Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center

Essential food distribution from North Texas Food Bank from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. No income requirement.

Mobile Pantry Distribution at Parkview Church of God

Essential food distribution from North Texas Food Bank from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. No income requirement.

Farmers Assisting Returning Military (F.A.R.M) Volunteer Day

Show up to a volunteer day to learn about F.A.R.M. and help in their urban garden. Farmers Assisting Returning Military supporters the cultivation of mission and purpose through therapy while cultivating the next generation of Veteran farmers.

Friday, November 20

Stewpot Free Food Distribution

Spread the word about free food distribution in downtown and get some essentials if you need them. Signing up for the event ahead of time is required

Mobile Pantry Distribution at UNT Dallas

Essential food distribution from North Texas Food Bank from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm. No income requirement.

Farmers Assisting Returning Military (F.A.R.M) Volunteer Day

F.A.R.M. will host a volunteer day to learn about the organization and help in its urban garden. Its mission it to provide purpose through therapy while cultivating the next generation of veteran farmers.

Saturday, November 21

Mobile Pantry Distribution at Anna Middle School

Essential food distribution from North Texas Food Bank from 9:00-11 a.m. No income requirement.

Maa’s Inspiration Weekly Food Drive

Volunteer with Maa’s Inspiration to deliver hot food and goodie bags to underprivileged community members.

Cultivate the Community Thanksgiving Giveaway

Oak Cliff Veggie Project will have a Thanksgiving distribution at Singing Hills Garden. Distribution starts at 10 a.m. and will go until supplies run out.

Thanksgiving Box Giveaway at Redbird Mall

Anyone interested in this giveaway must register ahead of time to be eligible. Distribution will run from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Drive-Thru Turkey Giveaway at St Luke Presbyterian Church

Jaden Cares is partnering with several local organizations to provide more than a hundred turkeys to those in need.

Drive-Thru Turkey Giveaway at Good Street Baptist

Good Street Baptist Church in Dallas is hosting a drive-up turkey giveaway for those in need. Donations are welcomed.

Not My Son Turkey Giveaway

Activist group Not My Son will be distributing turkeys to those in need at 2:00 pm at Quail Hollow Apartments Courtyard in the Pleasant Grove area. Reach out to to the organization’s social media channels to volunteer.

Sunday, November 22

Thanksgiving Community Give Away

Transcend Stem Education will be giving away free essential items and food from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Thanksgiving Meal for the Homeless

Arlington based anti-poverty nonprofit HDNP International will host a free Thanksgiving meal for the homeless.

Monday, November 23

Mobile Pantry Distribution in Hurst

First United Methodist Church will host contactless food distribution from 4:00-6 p.m.

Wednesday, November 24

Thanksgiving Food Box & Turkey Giveaway

For Oak Cliff’s Thanksgiving will be distributing food at Glendale Shopping Center. Distribution starts at 10 a.m. until supplies run out.

Ongoing

Move Shingle Mountain Email Campaign

Send an email by December 6 to the Assistant Attorney General of Texas to demand the movement of the toxic waste dump that plagues our city.

Donate to North Texas Mutual Aid

Support this volunteer organization that creates connections between people with resources to share and people that need them.

Donate to Dallas Evictions 2020

Support an organization that provides free legal help for people who can’t qualify for traditional legal aid, as well as need help with utility bills, food, and partial rent. One hundred percent of your gift will go directly to help those in danger of losing their home.

Cover photo by Dylan Hollingsworth.