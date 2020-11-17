“Explosive Growth” Hits Dallas County’s Infection Numbers, Another Vaccine is in The Works, A Council of Lawyers Aims To Help Renters With Evictions And More.

Last week we reported that Texas hit 1,000,000 total cases. Yesterday that distinction was overshadowed when the U.S. cumulatively reported a million cases for the week of November 9, marking an increase from 10 million to more than 11 million total cases in a mere six days time.

Over 246,000 people have died of coronavirus in the U.S. since last March. Unfortunately, Dallas is showing concerning trends as we get closer to the holiday season.

On‌ ‌Monday,‌ ‌Dallas‌ ‌County‌ ‌reported‌ ‌1,831 new ‌cases‌ ‌and‌ 1 ‌new death.‌ ‌‌Of‌ ‌Monday’s ‌cases,‌ 136 ‌are‌ probable. ‌This‌ ‌brings‌ ‌the‌ ‌total‌ cumulative case‌ ‌count‌ ‌to 110,717 ‌and‌ ‌the‌ ‌death‌ ‌toll‌ ‌to‌ ‌1,143.‌

As of Monday,‌ 4,295 ‌of‌ 5,842 ‌Dallas hospital‌ ‌beds‌ ‌were‌ ‌occupied,‌ ‌bringing‌ ‌total‌ ‌occupancy‌ ‌to‌ ‌71%.‌ Of 908 total ‌ICU‌ ‌beds, 706 ‌were‌ ‌filled‌ ‌while‌ 376 ‌of‌ ‌Dallas’‌ 981 ‌ventilators‌ ‌were‌ ‌in‌ ‌use.

