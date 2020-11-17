“Explosive Growth” Hits Dallas County’s Infection Numbers, Another Vaccine is in The Works, A Council of Lawyers Aims To Help Renters With Evictions And More.
Last week we reported that Texas hit 1,000,000 total cases. Yesterday that distinction was overshadowed when the U.S. cumulatively reported a million cases for the week of November 9, marking an increase from 10 million to more than 11 million total cases in a mere six days time.
Over 246,000 people have died of coronavirus in the U.S. since last March. Unfortunately, Dallas is showing concerning trends as we get closer to the holiday season.
- On Monday, Dallas County reported 1,831 new cases and 1 new death. Of Monday’s cases, 136 are probable. This brings the total cumulative case count to 110,717 and the death toll to 1,143.
Dallas County Reports 1,831 New Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and 1 Death

Including 136 Probable Cases
November 16, 2020
- As of Monday, 4,295 of 5,842 Dallas hospital beds were occupied, bringing total occupancy to 71%. Of 908 total ICU beds, 706 were filled while 376 of Dallas’ 981 ventilators were in use.
Here are the bed and ventilator capacity statistics as reported by 25 hospitals in Dallas:
Total beds: 5842
Beds occupied: 4295 (74%)
Total ICU beds: 908
ICU beds occupied: 706 (78%)
Total ventilators: 981
Ventilators in use: 376 (38%)
November 16, 2020
- Today’s number doubles Dallas’ daily average from the CDC week ending November 9. The county also broke a new record for highest single-day case-count for the second time in three days, which combined to make a three-day total of nearly 5,000 cases. The term “explosive growth” has been thrown around as Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins has urged residents not to be fatigued we he head into the thick of it. Jenkins has asked everyone to do their part in sacrificing things that doctors have marked unsafe for the time being in order to minimize the spread of coronavirus.
- A second vaccine with promising results has made headway in the fight against COVID with promising test results. Moderna Therapeutics has developed a vaccine and could have 20 million doses ready for the U.S. by the end of the year. Similar to the previously announced Pfizer vaccine, Moderna’s has tested with positive results at over 90% effectivity and is administered in two doses. In data that measured 95 infections recorded after each volunteer’s second dose of the vaccine, an independent monitoring board found that — with the exception of five cases — all illnesses occurred in patients who received a placebo.
- On Saturday, thousands of people lined up for the North Texas Food Bank’s fifth food distribution since the pandemic began. The organization says it gave away nearly 6,000 pounds of food. Lines were so long that wait times were reported to be up to 12 hours.
- Due to a spike in cases, Fort Worth’s Frezko Taco Spot closed its dining area to the public on Thursday. The Dallas Morning News reported that chef-owner Eliazar Salinas III says he would rather play it safe than sorry, saying he decided not to wait on a government initiative to do what he felt was best for the community. Frezko Taco Shop is still open for drive-thru, curbside pickup and delivery. This decision came the day after Texas hit 1,000,000 total cases. The Taco Spot’s Southlake location was forced to close for good last May.
- A team of volunteer lawyers has dedicated their time to offer legal advice and fight evictions in Dallas. Dallas Evictions 2020 is an organization focused on educating renters who may be in the dark about qualifying for renter protection initiatives. Partnering with 150 Dallas lawyers, Dallas Evictions 2020 is offering free legal advice to those who may be in need. In September, the CDC passed an eviction moratorium that expires December 31. To qualify, renters must meet certain criteria and sign a declaration. According to the DMN, that declaration is also on the third page of eviction citations.