The Presidential Election Might Be Over, But There Are Still Plenty Of Ways For You To Stay Engaged In Your Community This Week.

At least one national nightmare has come to an end!

Despite some unsettling statements from Trump officials and outbursts of mask-less protests across the country these last few days — including outside the Dallas county courthouse — in which participants cry voter fraud without citing evidence, the close race has been called for Biden and Harris by most neutral media observers.

For at least one night, people across the country celebrated the end of the Trump administration — Dallasites, included.

The roots of the issues we’ve been facing as a country remain to be tackled, though. Indeed, Harvard analysts suggest the real work begins after a hard election. Unemployment in Texas remains high, and those numbers actually increased in September to 8.3 percent from 6.8 percent in August. Coronavirus cases are surging in Texas. Debates about police brutality in Texas are ongoing.

One common theme from speakers at last week’s rally at Dallas City Hall was that not much will immediately change when Biden takes office, and that ongoing effort is necessary to realize the progress they wish to see in the world. In other words: Elections may come only every so often but the work of social movements never stops.

To that end, local organizers and activists continue their efforts to help those in need, build power and influence policy. Whether it’s through volunteering, donating or just learning about some of the issues facing our city, here are some of the events you can get involved with that are taking place around the region this week.

Wednesday, November 11

Harvest Project Food Distribution at Beacon of Light Masjid al-Islam

Join the Harvest Project as they prepare and distribute free fruits and vegetables to those in need from 4:30 to 9 p.m.

Undesign the Redline Virtual Tour

Take a virtual tour of Dallas to better understand the history of systemic racism and the future of undoing structural inequities.

OurCalling Drive-Thru to Help the Homeless

The fundraising event is a no-contact, 20-minute interactive drive-through experience to share the impact OurCalling has had on the unsheltered homeless population.

Cocktails for a Cause for Jonathan’s Place

A fundraising event for Jonathan’s Place featuring a master mixologist who will teach how to create cocktails (or mocktails) of choice via Zoom. The demonstration will be followed by a Q&A and a special raffle for all attendees. Jonathan’s Place works to “provide a safe place, loving homes, and promising futures for abused and neglected children, teens, and young adults.”

Torchy’s Tacos SMU x JDRF Dallas

Stop by Torchy’s SMU location and grab some grub to support the Dallas chapter of the Junior Diabetes Research Foundation.

The Leader’s Guide to Unconscious Bias Virtual Panel

Join Interabang Books for a virtual panel with Pamela Fuller, Mark Murphy and Anne Chow, the authors of a book that practically informs and educates while providing helpful tools to recognize and address bias.

Friday, November 13

Stewpot Free Food Distribution

Spread the word about free food distribution in downtown and get some essentials if you need them. Signing up for the event ahead of time is required

Saturday, November 14

Feeding the Forgotten with Peer 2 Peer

Spread the word that Peer 2 Peer will be distributing food and essentials at The Bridge Homeless Recovery Center in Dallas. Inquire to volunteer and show up if you need something.

Beanies and Food Distribution with NGAN

Next Generation Action Network will be feeding and clothing the homeless. Volunteer or donate travel-sized hygiene products.

Blanket/Clothing Drive with LatinX Dallas and Feed the People

LatinX Dallas and Feed the People have teamed up for a blanket and clothing drive that ends November 14. Send a message to the LatinX Dallas Instagram account for drop-off locations.

North Texas Food Bank Mobile Pantry Distribution

Spread the word about the North Texas Food Bank’s largest food distribution event at Fair Park from 9 a.m. to noon.

Deep Ellum Urban Gardens Community Day

Join the DUG team for some general garden maintenance and tours.

North Texas TREEcovery Campaign

Help replant trees in neighborhoods impacted by the tornadoes that touched down on October 20, 2019.

Sunday, November 15

Charity Disc Golf Tournament in Grand Prairie

Participate in a disc golf tournament to raise funds to distribute blankets to the homeless community.

Dallas Margarita Society Children’s Charity Drive

Get $5 off your tab when you donate an unwrapped toy or provide a cash donation.

Monday, November 16

Kids Chance Charity Golf Tournament

Join Kids’ Chance of Texas for their Inaugural Golf Tournament at the Dallas Athletic Club. All proceeds will go to fund Kids’ Chance of Texas scholarships for children of a catastrophically or fatally injured worker.

Tuesday, November 17

Freedom Colonies of Dallas

Join the Dallas Historical Society to learn about the history of Freedom Colonies — places where former enslaved persons founded independent communities. In the Dallas area, some of these freedmen’s communities include Deep Elm or “Deep Ellum”, Freedmen’s Town North Dallas or “State Thomas”, the Tenth Street Community, Little Egypt and Joppa.

Wednesday, November 18

Thanksgiving Food Box & Turkey Giveaway

Spread the word about For Oak Cliff’s Thanksgiving distribution at Glendale Shopping Center. Distribution starts at 10 a.m. until supplies run out.

Learn About Bail Reform

Texas Organizing Project is holding an online event about bail reform in Harris County.

How to Be an Anti-Racist Book Study

Join the Rev. Dr. Geoffrey Moore and the Rev. Heather Gottas Moore via Zoom for an extended study of No. 1 New York Times bestseller How to Be an Antiracist by the National Book Award-winning author Ibram X Kendi.

Ongoing

Annual Pet Food Drive

Donate pet food starting on Nov. 16 to support a local animal shelter.

AREA 3: Drive-thru immersive art exhibit

Drive through a transformed parking garage transformed for an immersive art experience that supports artist relief and local vendors.

Dkiss’s Annual Food Drive

Donate to a food drive run by a South Dallas boutique.

4th Annual Disco Dash 5K

Run a socially distanced 5K on your own time to raise funds for the Scottish Rite for Children hospital.

