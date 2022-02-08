Sustainable And All The Rage, The Thrifting Scene Continues To Grow. Here Are Some Of Our Favorite Thrift Spots In Dallas.

Within the past decade, thrifting and resale shopping has demanded the attention of fashion enthusiasts everywhere– especially the streetwear fanatics of Dallas.

With the new second-hand fashion trend here to stay, there are some rights and wrongs that we should be wary of. For example, when second-hand clothes shopping, it is always better to steer clear of potentially causing gentrification. Meaning, try not to shop in low-income areas because it only drives up the cost of that specific location for those who are in need of cheaper clothing options. Easy enough, right?

On the other hand, the main rule of thrift shopping is to keep your eyes peeled for any steals, and always attempt to make your way to the local one-off or niche stores before hitting up the typical Texas Thrift or Goodwill stores– not to say that it is impossible to find clothing gems within chain thrifting, these stores are loved by the masses for a reason.

Here is a list of notable thrifting and vintage Dallas shops worthy of our appreciation.

AA Vintedge

Home to the “Denim Whisperer,” AA Vintedge is a local Dallas shop in the heart of Knox Park. Caitlyn Brax, owner of AA Vintedge, has been in the thrifting business for years and believes she knows what is best for her clients when seeking denim by only looking at them– Her audience on Tik Tok can vouch for this. Apart from the various clothing pieces, AA Vintedge also produces a handmade line that was originally inspired by a hope that all items in the shop would be size-inclusive. This shop and denim guru is located at 2811 North Henderson Avenue with her shop open Thursday through Sunday.

Vagabond Vintage is a small hole-in-the-wall vintage clothing shop that sells an abundance of clothing that is meant for the street style obsessed. The main attraction is worn in jackets, hoodies, and T-shirts from brands we all know and love such as Carhartt or Harley-Davidson. The jackets and hoodies are mainly composed of vintage varsity, sports, jeans and leather composition. Located at 1616 Market Center Boulevard in the Design District of Dallas, this vintage shop is open Monday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., and on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Out of The Closet thrift store chain is in a league of its own. Not only is this thrift shop dedicated to advocating for LGBTQIA+ issues, but they are also a non-profit to which all their proceeds go to the AIDS Healthcare Foundation. This favorite is located in the “Gayborhood ” of Dallas, Oaklawn, and is open 10 a.m. through 7 p.m. for every day of the week except Sunday when the hours alter to 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. This resale shop carries everything imaginable such as clothes, furniture, jewelry, costume pieces– plus there is a pharmacy inside dedicated to STD testing.

Human Dior takes second-hand shopping above and beyond all due to the exclusivity of the brands carried. Hysteric Glamour, Gucci, Valentino, you name it — Human Dior has it in stock without a doubt. The specialty of this shop relies heavily on rare, designer and Japanese brands to set them apart, and it must be working based on the near-perfect online ratings. Located at 416 South Ervay Street in the Mainstreet District, this shop is open Monday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Old Bear Vintage is a small pop-up shop located inside Aura Coffee — and outside on the streets of the UNT where clothes are typically put on full display from 10 a.m to 5 p.m. every day during the workweek. Small in proximity, but impressive, the clothing at Old Bear Vintage is a true find for feminine, masculine or androgynous vibes. From Granny-core sweaters to vintage 80’s T-shirts, the mission of Old Bear Vintage is to make their customers feel confident in their clothing enough to say, “Damn, I look good today.”

The Genesis thrift store is for those who are feeling generous or want to give back. All the proceeds acquired at this spot go towards the Genesis Women’s Shelter, aiding in the recovery of domestic abuse survivors. This benefit store is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. through 5:30 p.m. It is also open on Saturday from 10 a.m. through 5 p.m., with differing hours of 1 p.m. through 5 p.m. on Sunday. Located at 3419 Knight Street off of Lemmon Avenue, the Genesis Benefit Thrift Shop is an incredible host for second-hand shopping of jewelry, furniture, books, high-end brand clothing, books and more.