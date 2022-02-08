Arlington-Born Singer Mickey Guyton To Perform National Anthem At Super Bowl, Erykah Badu Is Back With Another Birthday Bash And More.

Amir Locke was yet another Black person whose life was cut short by the hands of the police. On Feb 2, a Minneapolis SWAT team entered an apartment on a no-knock warrant and fired three shots at the 22-year-old as he was sleeping on the couch.

As reported by AP News, Locke had plans to move to Dallas the next week to be closer to his mom and start up a hip-hop career. His mother Karen Wells said he had already filled out the paperwork to start a music businesses and designed a logo. While remembering her son, Wells said that music was his true passion and that he had a natural talent for it. His father, Andre Locke, was also a hip-hop musician under the pseudonym Lil Buddy Mclain and inspired Amir to follow suit.

R.I.P to this passionate young man.

*****************************************************************************************************

We’re less than a week away from Super Bowl LVI and while the Cowboys won’t be present (LOL), another North Texas face will be. Arlington-born country singer Mickey Guyton will be singing the National Anthem before kickoff.

Guyton released her debut album Remember Her Name in Sept. 2021 and went on to become the first Black artist to be nominated for Best Country Album of the Year at The Grammy’s. She also received nominations for Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance.

The singer shared the news a week ago on her Instagram saying, “I am shook, I am grateful, I am praise dancing.”

Remember👏 her 👏 name.

Much like the Super Bowl, we have another piece of annual excitement to talk about: Erykah Badu’s Birthday Bash. Historically, it’s been a hell of a time. 2020’s 14-act show included musical guests such as Trapboy Freddy, Tierra Whack, Francis & the Lights and Badu’s daughter Puma Curry-Wright.

A guest list for this year has not been announced so far, but Badu has a reputation for constantly surprising us.

Like previous years, it’s happening at The Factory in Deep Ellum — though it was known as The Bomb Factory prior to the name change.

Get tickets to the celebration of her 51st trip around the sun here.

Some think of February as the season of love, which is fitting since the RENT digital ticket lottery for Dallas is opening this week.

Since 1996, the Tony and Pulitzer Prize winning musical has been touring almost continuously, but the RENT 25TH Anniversary Farewell Tour will be your last chance to see this touring production. The show comes to Fair Park Feb. 18-20. Dallas Summer Musicals will open up the $32 ticket lottery on Feb. 10. Entries will be accepted until Feb. 17. Winners of the lottery will be notified via email at 11:00 a.m on Feb 17 and can purchase up to two $32 tickets until 3:00 p.m the same day.

The tradition of ticket lotteries began with the musical in 1996 when it moved to Broadway from a sold-out run in a small theater and producers decided to give out orchestra seats.

By winning the lottery, maybe the money you save on RENT tickets can go towards something else…like an Arlington home that was previously owned by Pantera drummer Vinnie Paul? Yeah, that’s the logical next step.

According to CultureMap, the late musician’s home has just gone on the market for $750,000. 3,784-square-feet and located on a nearly one-and-a-half-acre plot, the home has views of downtown Fort Worth, Veridian Lake, Las Colinas, and Arlington.

The heavy metal band had built a reputation for wild, alcohol-fueled parties, and we wonder just how many of those happened within the gates of this property. Rumor has it Dallas Stars’ Guy Carbonneau dented the Stanley Cup by throwing it over the balcony in attempt to land it in the pool.

How many drinks do you think can fit in the Stanley Cup?