Many NFL Teams Have Already Said They Won’t Host Fans At Their Games If There’s A 2020 Season. But The Cowboys Maintain That AT&T Stadium Will. Here’s How.

The 2020 NFL season — if it happens at all — won’t look much like the NFL to which fans have become accustomed.

No, the league won’t be entering into a “bubble” likes its NBA counterparts, but the league won’t exactly be playing in front of packed stadiums as has become its norm. A number of teams have already committed to playing at least part of their season with no fans at all in the stands, and others are planning to do so in extremely limited capacities.

The Dallas Cowboys, we can now confirm, fall into the latter camp.

After a week in which team owner Jerry Jones finally broke his silence and vaguely suggested that, despite past controversies in the matter, would “show grace” to players hoping to kneel in protest during pregame national anthem performances, the Cowboys issued a press release today detailing its plans to host fans for its home games at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium during the 2020 season.

The highlights of the plan include limited attendance capacities in accordance with state guidelines, opening the stadium roof when weather permits, using “pod” seating concepts, requiring employees and fans to wear face masks (except when actively eating or drinking), limiting tailgating space in the parking lots, utilizing mobile-only ticketing services, removing all cash transactions from the stadium and instituting a “frictionless” stadium entry procedure. Emphasizing “transparency,” the plan also indicates plans for increased cleaning, staffing and food service safety measures.

It’s pretty easy to see why Jones is so eager to welcome fans back into his stadium: The most valuable sports franchise in the world, the Cowboys’ stadium revenue checked in at a cool $621 million in 2018 — almost double the $315 million that the league’s second-highest earner, the New England Patriots, pulled in from stadium operations that same year.

🤑, much?

While clearly worth pushing forward for the Jones family’s pockets, will allowing fans be worth it for the players on the field? Players for FC Dallas, who were booed by their own fans as they kneeled during the national anthem at Toyota Stadium in Frisco last night before the first FC Dallas game fans were allowed to attend since the MLS returned to play, might suggest otherwise.

Then again, Jones and the Cowboys — who are still making big free agent plays in hopes of returning to Super Bowl contention this year — haven’t exactly always been on the right side of history.

Here’s a detailed look at the social distancing plans being put into place at AT&T Stadium for now, in the Cowboys’ own press releases words:

