The North Texas Hospitalization Rate Exceeds 15 Percent For Seven Days, Texas Healthcare Workers Expected To Get Vaccines As Early As This Month And More.

Earlier this week there was cause for concern due to the the increase in North Texas hospitalizations. Now, the region has officially hit the threshold for Gov. Greg Abbott’s red line of returning to tighter business capacity restrictions.

To make matters worse, Thursday also saw a record-breaking high in nationwide deaths since the pandemic began, meaning things are only expected to get worse — at least in the short-term — moving forward.

On Thursday, Dallas County reported 2,122 additional cases and 3 new deaths. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Dallas County to 130,830 and the total death toll to 1,224.

NEW: Dallas County Reports 2,122 New Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and 3 Deaths

Including 485 Probable Cases pic.twitter.com/fifjpOFUve — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) December 3, 2020

Also as of Thursday, 4,572 of 5,893 Dallas hospital beds were occupied, bringing total occupancy to 78 percent. For ICU beds, 740 of 925 were filled, and 401 of Dallas’ 1,001 ventilators were in use. As noted previously, Dallas is seeing its highest hospitalization rates since the pandemic began.

Here are the bed and ventilator capacity statistics as reported by 25 hospitals in the @CityOfDallas: Total beds: 5893

Beds occupied: 4572 (78%)

Total ICU beds: 925

ICU beds occupied: 740 (80%)

Total ventilators: 1001

Ventilators in use: 401 (40%) — Mayor Eric Johnson (@Johnson4Dallas) December 3, 2020