Hospitalization Rates Test Gov. Greg Abbott, Concerns Emerge Over Dallas’ Renter Assistance Program And Tarrant County Hits 100,000 Cases.

We spent last week counting our blessings, but unfortunately the coronavirus is ravaging on post-Thanksgiving.

The North Texas Trauma Service region has reported a 15 percent hospitalization rate for four days straight now. That could mean businesses in DFW will be forced to scale their capacity back to 50%, and bars may have to close their doors — assuming the governor doesn’t flip-flop on his pandemic response again.

Here are the latest updates in COVID-19 news in North Texas:

On‌ ‌Monday,‌ ‌Dallas‌ ‌County‌ ‌reported‌ ‌an‌ ‌additional‌ 702 ‌cases‌ ‌and‌ 5 ‌new deaths.‌ ‌‌Of‌ ‌the ‌cases,‌ 18 ‌are‌ probable. ‌This‌ ‌brings‌ ‌the‌ ‌total‌ ‌cumulative case‌ ‌count‌ ‌to 126,690 ‌and‌ ‌the‌ ‌death‌ ‌toll‌ ‌to‌ ‌1,212.‌ ‌

NEW: Dallas County Reports 702 New Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and 5 Deaths

Including 18 Probable Cases pic.twitter.com/5ZsAJVvo2b — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) November 30, 2020

In total,‌ 4,014 ‌of‌ 5,866 ‌Dallas hospital‌ ‌beds‌ ‌were‌ ‌occupied,‌ ‌bringing‌ Monday’s ‌occupancy‌ ‌to‌ ‌68%.‌ Of 925 total ‌ICU‌ ‌beds, 701 ‌were‌ ‌filled‌ ‌while‌ 384 ‌of‌ ‌Dallas’‌ 998 ‌ventilators‌ ‌were‌ ‌in‌ ‌use.‌

Here are the bed and ventilator capacity statistics as reported by 25 hospitals in the @CityOfDallas: Total beds: 5866

Beds occupied: 4014 (68%)

Total ICU beds: 925

ICU beds occupied: 701 (76%)

Total ventilators: 998

Ventilators in use: 384 (38%) — Mayor Eric Johnson (@Johnson4Dallas) November 30, 2020

That does it for today’s coronavirus news. Check back Friday for more updates, and please, remember to mask up and stay vigilant. Things are only expected to get worse.