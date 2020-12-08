Denton County Only Had Five ICU Beds Available On Monday, The Dallas Mavericks Franchise To Make Decision On Allowing Fans At The AAC And More.

When we last checked in, Dallas County had hit Gov. Greg Abbott’s threshold for business’ capacity restrictions scaled back to 50% from 75% and the shutdown of establishments like bars. However, with a loophole in Abbott’s October executive order, the shutting down of bars amounts to next to nothing, as many of them now hold food permits and thus deem them “restaurants.”

This week, North Texas counties like Denton and Tarrant are seeing concerning numbers as it pertains to case numbers, deaths and ICU bed availability. In sports news, the Dallas Mavericks will make a big decision later this week regarding in-person attendance at the American Airlines Center. Check out the latest on all of that and more below:

On Monday, Dallas County reported 1,606 new confirmed cases and 3 deaths. This brings the total case count to 136,238 since the pandemic began, while the cumulative death toll is now 1,237. Additionally, the county reported 57 probable cases.

This brings the total case count to 136,238 since the pandemic began, while the cumulative death toll is now 1,237. Additionally, the county reported 57 probable cases. Reports on Monday from 25 Dallas hospitals showed 4,229 of 5,893 beds were occupied . Additionally, 698 of 1,040 total beds were occupied.

. Additionally, 698 of 1,040 total beds were occupied. As of Monday, only five ICU beds were unoccupied in Denton County . The reports of low bed supply comes as Denton County has seen record single-day increases in case counts. According to the Denton Record Chronicle, this is the lowest number of available ICU beds since July.

. The reports of low bed supply comes as Denton County has seen record single-day increases in case counts. According to the Denton Record Chronicle, this is the lowest number of available ICU beds since July. On Monday, Tarrant County reported its highest death count since September . The county reported 1,850 new cases and 11 deaths, the most since September 19. Additionally, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports ventilator use in the county is reaching near all-time pandemic highs at 41 percent occupancy.

. The county reported 1,850 new cases and 11 deaths, the most since September 19. Additionally, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports ventilator use in the county is reaching near all-time pandemic highs at 41 percent occupancy. The full impact of Thanksgiving gatherings is still unknown, according to experts . Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Monday that the full returns on cases from the holiday have yet to be fully seen. “The blip from Thanksgiving isn’t even here yet,” Fauci told CBS News’ Norah O’Donnell. He also said mid-January could be a dark time due to post-Christmas case numbers.

. Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Monday that the full returns on cases from the holiday have yet to be fully seen. “The blip from Thanksgiving isn’t even here yet,” Fauci told CBS News’ Norah O’Donnell. He also said mid-January could be a dark time due to post-Christmas case numbers. The Dallas Mavericks franchise will decide later this week of fans will be allowed into the American Airlines Center for the new season. Last Friday, the franchise sent an email to season ticket-holders saying it plans to make a decision by December 12 regarding whether or not it would host fans in the arena. The Mavericks’ season opener at home is set to take place on December 30.

Check back in with us on Friday for updates from the next few days. Until then, wear the damn mask and keep a safe social distance — it’s actually so easy.