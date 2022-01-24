Bars And Restaurants Continue Closing, Attorney General Ken Paxton Tests Positive, BBB Warns Against Home Test Scams. Plus More.

The amount of positive COVID cases has officially surpassed the 500,000 mark, leaving Dallas to consider further safety efforts. With a daily average of 6429.4 positive COVID cases, Dallas is, unfortunately, remaining stagnant within the current state of the post-holiday surge. With Dallas County considered a hot spot for Coronavirus, the total number of COVID cases is currently 512,098 with a death toll of 5,707, as of the weekend according to Dallas County.

It goes without saying that hitting the half-a-million milestone is haunting news for North Texas, and assimilating to the ever-changing conditions is tiresome for all of us. Here are the new briefs for this week to keep you on track.