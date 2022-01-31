Omicron Cases Peak, Dallas County Requires COVID-19 Tests For Unvaccinated Employees, Elton John Cancels Dallas Shows After Testing Positive.

Researchers at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas confirmed to NBC 5 at least three cases BA.2, a new variant of omicron.

BA.2 is also known as the “stealth omicron,” as it’s difficult to detect in PCR tests because of genetic traits. It’s still detectable as COVID, it just doesn’t look like omicron. It’s been found in at least 40 countries and is most common in Asia and Europe.

Scientists don’t know for sure whether it’s more or less contagious than the original omicron variant. They’re also not yet sure if someone who’s already had COVID-19 caused by omicron can get it again by BA.2, though they’re optimistic that a previous infection can lessen the severity of the symptoms if they contract BA.2.

The new current total of positive cases for Dallas County is 535,620. Additionally, the present death toll for Dallas County has increased to 5,751 by the incline of 5 new deaths in the past week according to Dallas County.

