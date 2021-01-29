Dallas County Reported A Record Single-Day Death Toll This Week, Half Of Texans Are Skeptical Of Being Vaccinated According To A New Poll And More.
Last we checked in, it was announced that the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center would be the latest vaccination hub to open up in Dallas following Mayor Eric Johnson’s request to the state for more vaccines. Despite a special city council meeting that went nowhere this earlier in the week, we’re hopeful Dallas will get it together for a smoother and effective vaccine rollout.
On Wednesday, Dallas County reported the highest number of COVID-related recorded deaths in one day since the pandemic began. According to reports, the latest deaths were mostly from older people between 60 and 90 years old. The state of Texas also saw a record number of reported deaths in one day, with a grim 467 deaths reported on Wednesday.
In Dallas County, 119,237 people have already received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine.
- On Thursday, Dallas County reported 1,379 confirmed positive cases and 37 new deaths. This report raises the county’s cumulative case count to 223,788 and the death toll to 2,129. Additionally, 258 probable cases were reported for a total of 1,637.
NEW: Dallas County Reports 1,637 New Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and 37 Deaths,
Including 258 Probable Cases
— Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) January 28, 2021
- According to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council, there were 26 adult ICU beds available in Dallas County as of Thursday. This is a slight increase from when we checked in on Monday.
According to information reported to @NCTTRAC, there were 26 adult ICU beds available in Dallas County as of 1/26/2021.
Please take personal responsibility to stop the spread of COVID-19 by following public health guidance.
— Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) January 27, 2021
- A poll conducted by Texas Lyceum showed that about 45% of Texans say they would get vaccinated. Shockingly, for the rest of the census, they remain uninterested or skeptical with 26% saying they wouldn’t get vaccinated and 24% remaining undecided. The poll surveyed 1,200 adults in the state of Texas. Economists have voiced concerns regarding how this could negatively affect state’s economy.
- White residents in Dallas far outnumber Black and Hispanic communities in vaccine registration. According to data obtained by The Dallas Morning News, 62% of residents that have enrolled for the vaccine are white. Despite Judge Clay Jenkins’ initial plan to prioritize vaccinations for minorities and residents from specific zip codes that are of greater risk, state hubs are required to vaccinate residents regardless of where they reside.
- Denton County is set to receive the largest vaccine shipment from the state. Next week, Denton County will receive 31,500 vaccines for distribution, according to a news release from the county. A spokesperson for DCPH states that the department anticipates administering all 31,500 doses throughout the forthcoming week. Residents of Denton County can register for the vaccine here.
- Allen reported a drop in numbers of active cases following vaccine distributions. Initial rounds of the vaccine are still being reserved for first responders, health care workers and people over the age of 65 with chronic health conditions. As of Thursday, Allen ISD reported 59 active cases within the school district, according to its website.
- Dallas residents are still being encouraged to register for a vaccine. Even if you are not a first responder or over the age of 65, you may still qualify for the vaccine. Residents over the age of 16 with any of the medical conditions listed under the Phase 1B category still can sign up to receive the vaccine by following this link.