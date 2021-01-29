Dallas County Reported A Record Single-Day Death Toll This Week, Half Of Texans Are Skeptical Of Being Vaccinated According To A New Poll And More.

Last we checked in, it was announced that the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center would be the latest vaccination hub to open up in Dallas following Mayor Eric Johnson’s request to the state for more vaccines. Despite a special city council meeting that went nowhere this earlier in the week, we’re hopeful Dallas will get it together for a smoother and effective vaccine rollout.

On Wednesday, Dallas County reported the highest number of COVID-related recorded deaths in one day since the pandemic began. According to reports, the latest deaths were mostly from older people between 60 and 90 years old. The state of Texas also saw a record number of reported deaths in one day, with a grim 467 deaths reported on Wednesday.

In Dallas County, 119,237 people have already received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine.