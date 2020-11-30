A Look At How The Still-Ongoing Pandemic Affected Alcohol Sales At Dallas’ Top Bars, Clubs, Restaurants, Venues And Hotels In October 2020.

As patio weather made its return this fall, it seems more and more Dallasites felt comfortable going out for drinks — yes, even amidst the still-ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

October marked the highest alcohol sales month for Dallas restaurants and bars since pre-COVID times back in February — an uptick we’d guess is equal-parts indebted to patio-ready fall weather, pandemic fatigue and the start of the holiday season, which very much includes the fact that Halloween fell on a weekend this year.

Also surely to credit? October was the testing ground for Greg Abbott’s clearance for bars to operate at 50 percent capacity.

Even so, October proved a particularly dicey month for bars and restaurants who have not been following the state’s strict COVID-19 guidelines. TABC issued 30-day liquor license suspensions to spots such as Alamo Club, Bungaloo, Bottled Blonde, Shuck N Jive, High Fives and Ampersand — all of which were found to be in violation of the imposed guidelines.

Still, crackdowns aren’t necessarily a bad thing for a month that has historically proven to be the big money maker for Q4 around here. Even if we have a long road back to normalcy — this year’s October haul is down $30 million down in comparison to October ’19 colossal earnings — perhaps, much like last year and the years before, this year’s end-of-year run once again will prove a fruitful sprint (relatively, anyway) for a service industry in need of relief.

Time will tell.

For now, here’s a look at the Dallas-area spots that crushed it the most in October.

Dallas Establishments With Top Gross Alcohol Sales For October 2020:

DFB CAPITAL LLC (Katy Trail Ice House): $865,965 BOTTLED BLONDE- THE BACK YARD: $702,914 NICK & SAM’S STEAK & FISH HOUSE: $571,393 VIRGIN HOTELS DALLAS: $556,063 DD BEVCO, LLC (AT&T Discovery District): $518,724 MOXIE’S GRILL & BAR: $486,855 VIDORRA: $485,234 JACK AND GINGER’S/77 DEGREES: $484,507 SIDECAR SOCIAL: $437,656 HOSPITALITY INTERNATIONAL INC (The Ritz-Carlton): $396,880 CITIZEN: $395,157 JAVIER’S RESTAURANT: $387,775 STIRR: $382,680 OJOS LOCOS SPORTS CANTINA: $380,343 THE RUSTIC: $379,354 BIERNAT’S RESTAURANT: $378,924 BUCK’S CABARET: $378,018 COWBOY’S RED RIVER: $367,302 EPIC ABS LLC (The Statler) : $352,394 STIRR ADDISON: $326,236

Total alcohol sales in Dallas in October 2020: $55,196,016

September 2020 total: $47,818,525