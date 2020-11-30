The Vanderbilt Senior — And First Woman To Ever Play In A Power 5 College Football Game — Will Play Goalie For The University Of North Texas Next Year.

They might just make a movie about Sarah Fuller one day.

The 21-year-old Wylie native made history as the first woman to play in a Power 5 college football game when she booted the second-half kickoff for Vanderbilt University in the Commodores’ away-game matchup against the University of Missouri on Saturday.

HISTORY MADE 👏@VandyFootball’s Sarah Fuller is the first woman in college football history to play in a Power 5 game. pic.twitter.com/zhSaLqa3Bg — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) November 28, 2020

Though not the first woman to ever play, or even kick in an NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision game — University of New Mexico’s Katie Hnida attempted an extra point in 2002 and then successfully scored two extra points in 2003, and Kent State’s April Goss later scored an extra point in 2015 — Fuller’s accomplishment is likely the highest-profile of the bunch.

With celebrities cheering her on through social media and Vanderbilt’s head football coach Derek Mason stifling any trolls and all expected haterade, Fuller accomplished her milestone with a “Play Like A Girl” sticker on the back of her helmet.

The world watched as @SarahFuller_27 made history. She broke barriers and inspired the next generation by becoming the first woman ever to play in a Power 5 college football game. pic.twitter.com/aTBrn8PQah — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) November 29, 2020

A senior and goalkeeper on Vanderbilt women’s soccer team, which won an SEC title earlier this year, Fuller will transfer closer to her hometown of Wylie and attend the University of North Texas for the next academic year. There, she will join that school’s women’s soccer team as a graduate transfer and as its expected starting goalie.

Just a few weeks back, Fuller’s glass ceiling-shattering moment wasn’t even a glint in anyone’s eye. But after most of the Vanderbilt football teams’ kicking specialists were forced to sideline before this weekend’s game because of COVID-19 protocols, coaches looked Fuller’s way for some help. Now, she’s been named one of the SEC’s special teams co-players of the week for her feat.

Plus, she’s become a national media darling. No offense to the other student-athletes up in Denton, but Fuller’s almost guaranteed to be the most famous athlete on the UNT campus next year.

Go Mean Green!

Cover photo via Twitter.