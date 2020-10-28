TABC Sets Up A New Certification Requirement For Those Delivering To-Go Cocktails, Dallas Finally Gets A Legitimate Tiki Bar And More.

Welcome to The Spread, our weekly feature that aims to share all the area restaurant, food and beverage industry news that’s fit to print. Except, this is the Internet, so space isn’t a concern. Also: Good thing, because this is Dallas and this town always has breaking restaurant news going down like whoa.

In continuing the the trend of never-ending new rules, regulations and necessary licenses from The Texas Alcohol Commission, TABC has set up a new certification requirement for those delivering booze. The Texas Responsible Alcohol Delivery certification course is available to employees of businesses that hold a consumer delivery permit through the TABC.

TABC continues to administer 30-day permit suspensions for bars violating COVID-19 protocols as Alamo Club, Bungaloo and Shuck N Jive join High Fives and Ampersand in the latest string of DFW closures.

Over in the Medical District, Redfield’s Tavern — the pub that made news last week when recordings surfaced of ownership expressing concerns over the new largely LGBT customer base — is now facing an uncertain future. Rumors have swirled that the pub has since been bought out, but no confirmed reports are available at this time. What is certain, however, is the signage above the pub’s front doors has since been painted over.

When one door temporarily closes, another opens for good. The Dallas bar scene is finally getting a legitimate tiki bar. After more than five years of development, the highly anticipated Swizzle Luau Lounge is set to open in its permanent 1802 Greenville Ave. location on November 4. There will also be a menu featuring a variety of different Polynesian and Hawaiian dishes like chicken katsu and their house version of Dole Whip.

Out in Fort Worth, beloved Austin Bar Nickel City is opening this week, Friday October 30 at 212 South Main St. For all you Austin transplants still teetering the line of excitement and skepticism, rest assured the notoriously cheap Boilermaker — a draft Coors beer and a shot of Jim Beam — isn’t going anywhere.

Dan Bui, who currently co-owns Asian-Creole eatery Krio along with partner Connie Cheng, is opening Atlas, a new restaurant and bar designed to showcase different food and cocktails from around the world. The new concept is set to be ready to roll by the end of the year on the main Bishop Arts District strip at 408 N. Bishop Ave.

On the other side of the bridge, the Nashville hot chicken trend continues to blaze it’s way through Dallas. Lucky’s Hot Chicken is expanding to Highland Park on 6309 Hillcrest Ave. An opening date is not yet known.

Cajun-Creole spot Granny’s is set to bring the southern cuisine to Dallas. For those of you looking for good gumbo, the indie restaurant will open its doors in the coming weeks at 5601 W. Lovers Ln. Rest assured there is more than just gumbo on the menu — boudin, smoked turkey legs, catfish filets, shrimp po’ boy and jumbo shrimp are just some of the offerings.

In boozy news, Lakewood Brewing is releasing its latest and final limited-edition DDH (double dry hopped beer), Lvl 4; Boss Fight. This limited release is part of the brewery’s year long DDH series. The newest addition will be available at the Lakewood Brewing Drive-Thru and at select retailers in 4-packs and draft to-go the first week of December.

Canned cocktail line RancH2O joined liquor store shelves last week. Started by Dallas native Amelia Lettieri, the new beverage lineup features different flavors like ranch water, classic marg, vodka soda and gin fizz.

Another Dallas native making big news this week. Rachel Harvey, aka DJ Ursa Minor, found a new way to stay creative and thriving during the pandemic by pursuing one her other passions: baking. In March, the beloved DJ launched The Butter Fairy, a Black-owned baking business that creates and delivers cookies throughout the metroplex up until last week before moving her business to Trade at Tyler Station, which now serves as a pick-up spot.

Lastly, Dallas chef Diana Zamora is teaming up with cocktail pop-up trio Los Tlacuaches for a La Ofrenda III, a Dia de los Muertos pop-up at La Acapulqueña Mexican Restaurant that will honor late members of the service industry. There will be specific cocktail pairings and Loteria games to enjoy while you enjoy a three-course meal curated by Chef Zamora. The raffle tickets for prizes will benefit the Undocumented Workers Fund Dallas.

Cover image via Swizzle Luau Lounge’s Facebook.