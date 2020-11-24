Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins Requests Added Statewide Restrictions, Unemployment Slightly Dips In Texas And Another Vaccine Shows Promise.

Last week we reported another single-day high, which has since been surmounted, unfortunately.

With hope just over the horizon as we learn of yet another vaccine’s promising trials, it’s important not to let the pandemic fatigue get the best of you. As one Arlington family who made headlines this weekend learned, the repercussions of a small gathering simply aren’t worth it. All of that and more comprise pandemic-related news in North Texas this week.