A Breakdown Of How Much Money Was Spent On Booze At The Top Bars, Clubs, Restaurants, Venues And Hotels Within Dallas Proper In December 2021.

Welcome to Bar Raised, our recurring column that proves that Texans like to spend copious amounts of their income participating in the Great American Pastime. We know this because the Texas Comptroller keeps tabs on that sort of thing and makes all that info public record. Any establishment in the state that holds a Mixed Beverage license must report all sales revenue generated from the sale of liquor, beer and wine at their establishments on a monthly basis. The comptroller, in turn, puts all that info into a conveniently navigable database and then we break down Dallas’ numbers for you here.

The new year may have started a month ago, but as far as we at Central Track are concerned, this Bar Raised marks the official end of 2021.

December is usually a hot month for alcohol sales — it is the holidays after all. Whether wine for Christmas dinner, spiked eggnog for Santa, or something extra to get you through the stress and/or loneliness, (aww) Dallasites bought a hell of a lot of booze. In fact, December ’21 was the second-highest spending month of last year behind October — another point of evidence that Halloween has always been superior to Christmas.

At this point, Bar Raised has become a competition between Bottled Blonde and the American Airlines Center of which venue comes out on top — the two have been switching first and second place for a few months now. This time, Bottled Blonde came out on top.

It’s been a while since we’ve seen Dallas Love Field Airport’s Cool River breaking the top 20. The last time was in March of 2020 — you know, when everything went to shit. We assume it being back on the radar can be attributed to the masses flying again, especially for the holidays.

Another point of interest is Thompson Dallas hotel joining the club for the first time. The hotel opened in Nov. of 2020, so after a rough year and a half, it seems the place got a spike in sales, when it comes to alcohol anyway. Located in the hotel are multiple restaurants and cocktail lounges including Catbird, Kessaku, Monarch and Nine at the National. That’s a lot of booze, alright.

BOTTLED BLONDE DALLAS, LLC: $1,182,779 LEVY PREMIUM FOODSERVICE, L.L.C (American Airlines Center): $1,142,662 NICK & SAM’S STEAK & FISH HOUSE, LTD.: $873,895 HAPPIEST HOUR, LLC: $780,166 DFB CAPITAL LLC (Katy Trail Ice House): $739,814 HOSPITALITY INTERNATIONAL, INC. (The Ritz-Carlton): $726,701 FAUTE DE MIEUX CORP & 4217 OAKLAWN LTD (Biernat’s Restaurant): $715,103 CLUB OPERATIONS LLC (Cowboy’s Red River): $655,404 MKRDY DALLAS BEVCO LLC (The Adolphus Hotel): $599,536 MAGNOLIA DISCO CORPORATION (Roundup Saloon): $599,022 FRC UNION BEVERAGES, LLC (The Henry): $590,569 HOST-LOVE FIELD PARTNERS I, LLC (Cool River Cafe): $581,503 EPIC ABS LLC (The Statler): $562,596 SC BEVERAGE COMPANY (Omni Dallas Convention Center): $556,890 BDS RESTAURANT, INC (Baby Dolls Topless Saloon): $539,655 BV CITIZEN DALLAS INC: $534,565 FULLER BIERNAT BEVERAGE LLC (Al Biernat’s North): $529,031 MS ATWELL, LLC (Vidorra) : $527,870 THOMPSON DALLAS BEVERAGE, LLC: $520,613 BOOMERJACK’S ADDISON, LLC: $505,700

Total alcohol sales in Dallas in December 2021: $91,738,357

November 2021 total: $84,225,141