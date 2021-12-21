Swing Into The New Year In Downtown Dallas With This Free Party Featuring DJs Including A-Trak, Food, Booze And A Midnight Balloon Drop.

This story is a sponsored post presented by the AT&T Discovery District, which is celebrating The New Year with a Roaring Twenties-themed celebration. Hosted right in the heart of Downtown Dallas, this free-to-attend event will be filled with live music, entertainment and a countdown to midnight. RSVPs are recommended but not required for entry. Head here for more information.

The year is finally wrapping up and if you’re anything like us, you’re eager for a fresh start. We collectively deserve to leave 2021 with a good time and boy, do we have a good time to tell you about it.

Dallas isn’t short on New Years Eve parties, but it is lacking some free options — not everyone is in the business of spending an arm and a leg for a night of merrymaking.

The AT&T Discovery District, the entertainment hub found in the middle of downtown Dallas, is throwing a Roaring ’20s-themed celebration with a stacked lineup of DJ acts and entertainment — and its free entry.

And lest we forget that hi-tech plaza is outdoors, so you can feel a little bit more at ease during the New Year festivities.

Headlining the event is A-Trak, a world-touring, Grammy-nominated DJ and producer. Breaking into the scene at just 15, he’s had a renowned career spanning 20 years, known for being half of Duck Sauce, founding Fool’s Gold Records in NYC and hosting his annual DJ and Beat Battle, the Goldie Awards, among other accomplishments.

In addition to A-Track, the event will welcome other musical guests — Dallas’ own CB Smoove and Ursa Minor and UK’s DJ MJ.

There’ll also be aerialist performances and a 360 photo booth for your entertainment, and the first 500 guests will get party favors as well. All the fun will culminate into a special countdown to midnight on the plaza’s 104 ft. digital Media Wall — the perfect opportunity to give a vaxxed catch a New Year’s smooch.

Again, this party is free, but if you’re feeling fancy you can upgrade your experience with one of two food and beverage packages with The Exchange Hall.

The first package at The Exchange Hall includes two drink tickets, complimentary champagne and food tastings from 13 chefs including Revolver Taco, Rise & Thyme, Monkey King, Zalat and Baboushi.

The other package grants you access to The Second Floor with a cocktail and champagne bar and food stations which include a Raw bar, sushi, prime rib, yakitori, sweets and more from Ichi Ni San, Ounce and Hard Shake Bar.

So grab your loved ones and head down to the The AT&T Discovery District this New Year’s Eve — it’s sure to start your 2022 with a bang.