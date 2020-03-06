Within AT&T’s $100 Million Discovery District, This New Beer Garden Brings Texas Cuisine And A 10,000-Square-Foot Patio To The Heart Of Downtown Dallas.

On Monday, Downtown Dallas’ $100 million AT&T Discovery District took a major step toward its end goal of reinvigorating the area with the opening of Jaxon, its massive new restaurant and beer garden.

Serving lunch and dinner at 311 S. Akard Street, the spot is the first restaurant to open of the many destinations planned for the 2.4-acre public space. Literally and figuratively a big deal, Jaxon boasts a 4,400-square-foot interior that can seat up to 165 guests, as well as a 10,000-square-foot patio that can seat an additional 300 and offer them an unencumbered view of the 104-foot-tall media wall that serves as the district’s main outdoor centerpiece.

Beyond its size, the concept hopes to draw guests with a theme that focuses on both Texas-focused and neighboring flavor palates.

The food menu — helmed by the James Beard Award-nominated executive chef David Gilbert, formerly of Stephan Pyles’ Sustenio at Elian Hotel Resort & Spa in San Antonio — is highlighted by items such as Taramindo pork ribs, green chili and brisket mac ‘n’ cheese balls, smoked chicken pot pie pozole, a Texas Waygo beef cheeseburger and a “truck stop” banana pudding dessert.

On the bar side, Jazon features a hand-crafted cocktail menu designed by Alex Fletcher (People’s Last Stand, Victor Tangos, Henry’s Majestic), as well as a draft system that boasts 34 beers alongside various craft and frozen cocktails.

Throughout the space, which comes from the Hospitality Alliance team that is also behind the Discovery District’s forthcoming food hall, Jaxon also features various design elements that similarly nod to its Texas aesthetic — including antler beer taps, mixed media collages featuring Texas icons and additional artworks created with vintage, locally sourced bricks.

Jaxon will be open every day starting at 10:30 a.m. On Sundays through Thursdays, its kitchen will close at 10 p.m. and its bar will remain open till midnight. On Fridays and Saturdays, its kitchen will stay open till 11 p.m. and its bar will keep serving right up until 2 a.m.

All photos courtesy of Jaxon.