We’ve Rounded Up Ten Of The Best Valentine’s Day Food And Drink Specials Around Town, Fit For Couples, Singles And Besties Of Any Budget.

Not to sound too much like one of those quirky Facebook people, but food can truly be your greatest love in life. Boyfriends will disappoint you, but a good burger? True love. And if you can enjoy a good burger with a good partner? Well aren’t you extremely lucky.

Valentine’s Day is basically a holiday for eating out, so we took the liberty to round-up some Dallas bars and restaurants that are offering specials (shout out to all the PR emails we get.)

Whether you’re in love, single or more of a Galentine’s person, we think we have something that’ll tick your boxes. From fancy three-course meals to cheap cocktails, here are our picks for 2022 Valentine’s Day experiences and dining specials.

The hip take on shuffle boarding made this one of the most-anticipated openings in Dallas. The intrigue of shuffleboard aside, this place has a good offering of bites and cocktails as well. And it’s teaming up with LINK X LOU for a Galentines Day event on Feb. 15. Grab your Galentine and attend a 15-minute session to get “linked” together with one piece of welded, custom-sized jewelry each. Then, sip on a $10 Angel on the Rocks (Whispering Angel Rosé and rock candy) and a complimentary bottle of champagne.

With locations in Los Colinas and Plano, this restaurant is offering Valentine’s specials from Feb. 10-15. Enjoy the feature add-on on any entree — garlic gulf shrimp with sautéed field spinach and garlic and lemon infused cream for a $10 — or go big and get all that on top of a wood-grilled ribeye steak for $48. The special dessert are bourbon smoked chocolate dipped strawberries with chocolate crunchy pearls for $10.

This award-winning steak and seafood spot is offering some “Valen-prime” items, like two special cocktails — the Berries & Bubbles (Belvedere citrus vodka, marinated berries, house-made sour, Domaine Chandon Brut, topped with dry ice) and the Elyxir of Love Absolut Elyx (passion fruit, honey, sparkling rosé — only available at the Dallas location.) It’s also offering a customizable Smoking Seafood Tower, a special Sea Bass & Caviar entrée and a warm butter cake.

Don’t sleep on the chain restaurants. Logan’s Roadhouse is an especially good option for those of you who want to eat your Valentine’s dinner at home while watching your favorite rom-com. Its online delivery and to-go feature bundle costs $68.99 and includes two 12-ounce prime rib dinners with choice of chocolate cake or cheesecake for dessert.

A tapas and wine spot, Barcelona Wine Bar is offering an out-of-the-box Valentine’s Day gift idea for the foodie in your life. There’s the $65 Aperitivo Experience is designed for two people and includes two glasses of Cava, an Aperitivo Board, two Chef-created tapas and a take-home gift of one bottle of Barcava. The $130 Barcelona Wine Bar Experience builds on the previous package and includes two flights of three hand-selected Spanish wines per person, six Chef-created signature tapas, a half paella and a take-home gift of a bottle of Barcava.

If you have a date this year, get the Sloane’s Corner offers a three-course menu at $95 per person. If you’re single, don’t worry, it also has a Single Awareness Day three-course menu at the bar for $65 a person. And no matter what special you order, you’ll get a complimentary rose.

On Feb. 12 from 5-11 p.m and Feb. 14 from 5-10 p.m, this restaurant located in the heart of the Dallas Arts District will offer specials in addition to the regular dinner menu. Specials include foie gras panna cotta with cocoa nib dried blueberry granola and jerez sherry gastrique, forest mushroom ravioli with champagne-chive beurre blanc and fresh winter truffle, and a chocolate chile tart with bacon brittle and blackberry-chipotle fudge sauce, among other items.

Check out the couple’s speciality menu available on Feb. 14 which includes — blackened seafood fondue or kobe beef Italian meatballs, chef’s grilled caesar salad or tomato basil bisque, pan-seared halibut or chicken piccata and red velvet cheesecake or nutella bread pudding. Half-priced wine is also available with purchase. $60 for two or $30 per single guest.

If you’re not into the pricey hooplah of Valentine’s Day dining, here’s a cheaper but still delicious option. This French bistro chain is offering the cutest heart-shaped cheesecake with a choice of chocolate or raspberry topping.

Like la Madeleine, Vidorra is offering special single item — sometimes less is more. On Feb. 14 pay this Mexican restaurant a visit and get the $5 strawberry margarita.