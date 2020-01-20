Ricardo’s Androgynous Look Is Inspired By Everything From Going To Garage Sales As A Kid To Putting An Edgy Spin On His Culture.

Name: Ricardo Rosales.

Age: 22.

Occupation: Graphic design student.

Found: Outside of Ruins.

Describe your style: Edgy Mexican culture.

What are you wearing? My hat is from The Frye Company, shirt is from Lula B’s, my jeans are Levi’s 501 classics and the shoes are Doc Martens. My brother gave me the bracelet and my ring is from Guadalajara.

What inspires your fashion sense? Mexican culture. My mom took me to garage sales as a child and that inspired a lot of it. I also like to be androgynous and play with both feminine and masculine style.