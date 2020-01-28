The Atlantis Aquarius Frontman Doesn’t Reserve Self-Expression Solely For His Music — He Also Channels It Through His Grandmother’s Shirt.

Name: Jordan Cain (JC Aquarius).

Age: 36.

Occupation: Lead singer of Atlantis Aquarius.

Found: Ruins at the Ilegal Mezcal event just before his band’s set.

Describe your style: Modern, throwback and eccentric/long hair don’t care.

What are you wearing? The hat is Stetson, my shirt is a Christmas gift from Grandmother — it used to be hers. My pants are from free people and the shoes are thrifted. This Ankh pendant is from Dolly Python and the watch is Jack Mason. What inspires your fashion sense? Expressing oneself. And ’70s style. Anything else to add? Listen to Atlantis Aquarius. You can hear us on KXT.