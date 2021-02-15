Dallas Artist Zayland Has Us Fantasizing About Tropical Getaways In His New Dancehall-Inspired Track Featuring Fellow Locals Jay Wile And Capshun.
Zayland feat. Jay Wile and Capshun – “Get Away”
RIYL: dancehall, Amapiano and vacations to St. Thomas.
What else you should know: We in Dallas have been experiencing some truly treacherous and insanely cold winter temperatures of late, and we’d be lying if we said it didn’t have us fantasizing about being on a beach, our white-painted toes dipped in the sand as we sip a piña colada out of an actual pineapple. Think about it: You’re overlooking the ocean, watching the setting sun and smoking a joint of the stickiest. There’s no zero-degree weather to break your spirit, just tropical vibes.
Alas, we don’t have that right now.
What we do have, however, is the latest track from the Dallas-based artist Zayland, which basically puts us in the proper tropical mindset anyway, regardless of the shivering temperatures. Featuring fellow locals Jay Wile and Capshun, “Get Away” sounds like it ought to be played right as the little round string lights begin to turn on at some after-hours beach party.
With its vibey keys and bouncing drum pattern, this track sounds very dancehall and Amapiano-inspired, and a welcome new direction for Zayland. In all, it’s a refreshing listen, especially considering that this genre isn’t being tackled enough here in the Metroplex these days.
Maybe Zayland and his crew are just leading the pack in a resurgence, though? We sure hope!