We Might All Be Social Distancing Right Now, But JAKEGATEWOOD Tapped A Few Friends For The Banger That Is His Latest Single.

JAKEGATEWOOD, Luna Luna, Zayland – “Pull Up!”

RIYL: Ambitious crossovers.

What Else You Should Know: JAKEGATEWOOD hasn’t put out much in regards to original music yet, but if his latest single is any indication of things to come, we anticipate it only getting better from here.

Since the age of 16, Gatewood has been uploading his own original remixes of popular hip-hop via Soundcloud, which garnered hundreds of thousands of listens and gave the producer enough clout to go on tour with the likes of Playboi Carti and play to sold-out music festivals across the country. His first single, “Do it Like Me,” was even picked up by acclaimed rap podcast No Jumper in the summer of last year.

For his latest, Gatewood has linked up with indie outfit Luna Luna and Dallas-based rapper Zayland to create the supergroup we never knew we needed.

“Pull Up!” opens with a funky bassline and two-chord guitar progression that layers with 808s and flute later on. Luna Luna frontman Kevin Gonzales croons through the soulful bridge. Luna Luna takes a step out from its typical indie-pop realm here, but the genre-bending sound is a welcome testament to their versatile sensibilities. Zayland, who recently resurfaced after a 2-year break from new music, effortlessly rides over the bouncy 808s.

While you may not actually be able to literally “pull up” to, well… any function right now, this track should be enough to hold you over until you can.