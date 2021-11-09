Get Ready For The Dallas-Based Punk Group’s Upcoming LP With The Newest Single That Will Make Your Teeth Hurt And Ears Ring.

Welcome to Song of the Day, where we hip you to all the new local releases you should be caring about. By highlighting one new North Texas-sprung tune every week day, our hope is that you’ll find something new to love about the rich and abundant DFW music scene five days a week.

From Parts Unknown — “Blood and Teeth”

RIYL: Corbin Bernson as The Dentist.

What else you should know: Dallas-based From Parts Unknown have been around for a handful of years, and only now is it about to release a full-length LP in 2022. The group released plenty of singles and EPs, as well as played a lot of shows over the years. But now it’s time for a full half-hour of audio pleasure.

Recently dropping a Fight Club-inspired video for its first single, “Blood and Teeth,” the tune is a great re-introduction to this punk/metal trio.

Inspired by the most recent time frontman/guitarist Ben McCracken had his teeth cleaned, thinking about how we present and take care of ourselves. As in, why we do what we do to look presentable to the world? Some pretty deep thoughts before the metal picks and water spicks.

Musically, this is a much more straightforward pop-punk tune than the rockabilly/metal the band has been known for. The stand-up bass and string-slapping is gone. Now we have something that resembles Hot Water Music, the Ataris and Strung Out much more than the Rev. Horton Heat.

McCracken has acknowledged this is an obvious change of sound, aiming for a sing-along chorus. And it’s a great chorus. It’s the kind of stuff that makes you want to raise your arms and scream along.

Punk purists can cry foul about change in general, but hopefully From Parts Unknown will be embraced with this new direction. It’s definitely not an attempt to become popular (if it did, this tune would have trap beats or a K-Pop feel), but a band that’s maturing into its own style.