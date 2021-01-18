Fresh Fort Worth R&B Artist Dezmond Walker’s Stunning Vocals Shine In This Minimalist, Tasteful And Soulful Track That Both Encourages And Inspires.

Dezmond Walker — “Move On”

RIYL:‌ raw acapella.

What‌ else‌‌ you‌ should‌ ‌know:‌ There really must be something in the water over in Funky Town.

No, seriously: How is it that one city just constantly churns out such amazingly soulful artists left and right?

The latest to enter that fray is Fort Worth native Dezmond Walker, who very capably shows off his remarkable vocal talents on his latest-released single, “Move On.”

From first listen, it’s clear that this is a stunner of a track — one that sounds a lot like the gospel cuts you’d hear growing up in church. But that’s mostly just because you can feel what Walker’s singing about here.

It’s a subject matter we can all relate to: “Move On” centers around themes of growth and change — and, as Walker’s toying and tugging at your heartstrings throughout, it’s clear that his is a fitting sentiment for the times. We all feel a little down sometimes, but “Move On” aims to inspire and encourage in a time when we can all use a little extra push.

A newer artist on the scene and already showing a lot of promise, here’s looking forward to where this soulful singer-songwriter goes from here.