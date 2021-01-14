Quality Time Deserves Quality Attention, Which Is Exactly What This Latest Single From Dallas Rap Scene Fixture David Morgan Argues.

David Morgan – “Saturday (feat. Maurice)”

RIYL:‌ time management!

What‌ else‌‌ you‌ should‌ ‌know:‌ David Morgan is not a new face in the Dallas rap game by any stretch. Dude’s been involved in the Dallas music scene for well over a decade now — and we here at Central Track have been longtime cheerleaders of the multi-faceted artist.

Hey, he’s a talented man!

You know when you hear a song for the first time and you just start snapping your fingers as if you’ve heard it before? Morgan has a knack for penning songs like those, and his just-released “Saturday” single fits right into that same mold.

From the down-tempo beat and the slowed-down chorus to Morgan’s soft-spoken lyrical delivery that sounds a lot like audible cotton candy, “Saturday” warrants placement in any contemporary R&B fan’s playlists — or, shit, just those of anyone who really enjoys Saturdays.

Listen, everyone is pressed for time nowadays. We all know that. But, for the most part, the majority of us can agree that Saturday is the best day out of the week — unless, maybe, if you work in the service industry.

Why are Saturdays the ultimate? Well, pretty much everything is open — and, hopefully, you’ve got no pressing work obligations tugging at your shirt. Perhaps you want to hit the farmer’s market in the morning? Or maybe you want to finally hit those estate sales you’ve been thinking about checking out? Or, I don’t know, perhaps you just want to spend some time with an individual in your life who never seems to have enough time of their own to spare.

Beyond its sonic appeal, the message of “Saturday” directly speaks to those of us who don’t have much time to freely give away. Ask your grandpappy, and he’ll tell you the same thing: Time is the one currency we never get back. In other words: Spending that unrenewable resource on someone is an honor and a gift.

And that’s Morgan’s point here.

As such, take a moment to spend some time with a special somebody in your life this coming weekend. And while you’re enjoying that quality time, go ahead and put this track on. They’ll appreciate it, I swear.