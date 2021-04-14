The Talented And Acclaimed Young Performer’s Latest Single Finds Her Ditching Past Jazzy R&B Stylings For A New, Feel-Good Girl-Power Pop Direction.

Damoyee — “URNMS”

RIYL:‌ glowing your glow

What‌ else‌ ‌you‌ ‌should‌ ‌know:‌ The multi-hyphenate Damoyee’s newest single “URNMS” is meant to be an anthem that, in her own words, “embodies self-confidence, self-love, and self-expression” because she belives that “it is only when you personally embrace those three values [that] you are free to be who you are truly meant to be.”

Damoyee, for her part, is lots of things. She’s a classically trained multi-instrumentalist with an incredible three-octave vocal range and an expressive nakedness that leaves listeners enraptured. She’s also somewhat of a music prodigy as well, having studied locally at Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts

and in Boston at the Berklee College of Music after turning back when she was little more than a wee tot.

For a performer whose vocals can at times cut like a knife and at others act like a softer woodwind, though, her newest tune “URNMS” finds the the singer taking on a more pop texture that may not necessarily be everyone’s cup of tea — especially considering how her deservingly lauded previous releases captivated diverse audiences.

Thing is, the still-not-of-drinking-age singer’s new The Whole Truth LP is actually unrestricted fire. Don’t let her youth fool you. She’s bringing some serious insight here, particularly on the album’s extra-glossy new single.

The honest lyricism of “URNMS” presents Damoyee as a socially conscious performer ready to navigate the choppy societal waters of modern-day America. It’s also just a sugary sweet listen, her past jazzy R&B stylings replaced here with some serious Big Red-flavored motivational goodness.

As Damoyee says on the track as “URNMS” draws to conclusion: “I’m here to tell you that you are the baddest bitch in this entire world, and you better not let anyone tell you different.”

From where we’re sitting, she might as well be talking about herself.

Cover photo by Jazzella McKeel.