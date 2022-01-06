After Dropping A Stellar Debut Album, This Dallas Alt-Rock Band Is Giving Us An Extra Taste With The Release Of This Outtake.

Abbreviations – “Self”

RIYL: outtakes that are as good as the album cuts

What else you should know: We do not hide our appreciation of what Abbreviations (aka, ABBV) does. Fronted by Ashley Leer, also of Def Rain and formerly of Record Hop, the four-piece released a fantastic self-titled debut LP last year through Red Zeppelin Records.

On the last day of 2021, an unreleased track from the album’s sessions called “Self” was uploaded onto their YouTube channel. A homemade video featuring Leer and none of her bandmates – drummer Tony Wann, guitarist (and Leer’s husband) Matt Leer and bassist Chad Walls – is the only way you can hear this, for now.

Don’t let the outtake tag scare you from taking a listen. “Self” could have easily fit on the band’s debut. Right alongside tunes such as “Turn On You” and “Trick.” It’s a little faster than their previously-released material, but it’s not that fast.

“Self” shows the band Continuing to embrace a clean guitar sound and crisp vocals and melodic hooks, the three-minute tune comes and goes quite quickly, and demands repeat listens.

As the band explained to us last year, they’re not in a hurry to rush out, play a lot of shows and saturate people’s eardrums. This is a band that has taken its time to create a unique sound that doesn’t rely on stacks of distortion or reverb to make an impact. They’re slowly making great tunes.

The band had a great year last year, and hopefully we’ll hear more and see more of them in 2022.