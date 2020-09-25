Check Out Dallas Stars In-Arena DJ Michael Gruber, Artist Sam Lao And Black Swan Saloon Owner Gabe Sanchez In The Fifth Episode Of Our Game Show!

Uh-oh, shit is happening again!

Earlier this week, we leaned back into 2020’s suckiness by playing yet another rousing round of Shit Happens — the card game from our friends at Games Adults Play that’s all about how people deal with the unfortunate curve balls life throws their way.

What with ongoing social distancing protocols, we’re still playing the game over Zoom — something you and your friends can also do yourselves by downloading the Spring 2020 edition of the game FOR FREE right here — and still having a blast with it.

I mean, how could we not with this latest episode’s group of contestants? Here’s who joined us for this latest round:

Beloved Dallas Stars/Texas Rangers in-arena DJ Michael “Grubes” Gruber!

Renowned Dallas musician/artist Sam Lao!

Revered Black Swan Saloon owner/Dallas bartending legend Gabe Sanchez!

Which of the above do you think best dealt with the shit we had in store for them?

Only one way to find out, we guess. Crack open a cold one and hit play on the below embed to see!