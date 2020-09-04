Check Out DJ/Podcast Host Christy Ray, Stand-Up Comic Paul Varghese And Improv Comedian Lindsay Goldapp In The Fourth Episode Of Our Game Show!

Oh, shit! We’re back on our game show bullshit!

Earlier this week, we once again leaned back into 2020’s shittiness by playing another rousing round of Shit Happens — a card game released by our friends at Games Adults Play that’s all about how we deal with the unfortunate curve balls life throws our way.

Given ongoing social distancing protocols, we naturally played the game over Zoom — something you and your friends can also do yourselves by downloading the Spring 2020 edition of the game FOR FREE right here.

Unfortunately, we can’t promise your friends will be as good at the game as the contestants we assembled this week. Joining us for this latest installment of the game are our three previous champs:

DJ and podcast host Christy Ray!

Stand-up comic Paul Varghese!

Stomping Ground Comedy Theater artistic director and improv comedian Lindsay Goldapp!

So: Which of the above earned the distinction of becoming our first ever two-time winner?

Well, you’ll have to crack open a cold one and join us in debating the merits of the shit that life sends our way to find out!