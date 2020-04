As The Coronavirus Lockdown Continues And Pro Sports Remains In Limbo, Fox Sports Southwest Rebroadcasts Recent Mavs, Stars & Rangers Title Runs.

If you’re anything like most of those within the general public, the lack of live professional sports being available to consume on television right now is only adding to the boredom of our ongoing shelter-in-place-oriented lives.

And, listen, we totally get it. Like, even if you and your friends just so happen to have launched a Twitch stream dedicated to slightly tweaked versions of your favorite football teams facing off against one another in Super Tecmo Bowl simulations in order to fill your sports-related needs, the want for real sports to consume at this point remains a very real struggle.

Fortunately, the folks at Fox Sports Southwest have a nice little offering up their sleeve to help satiate your sports-hunger pangs.

As the PGA is gearing up to bring live pro golf competition back starting with the Charles Schwab Challenge at Fort Worth’s Colonial Country Club in early June, FSSW has announced plans to dedicate its next few weeks of nightly programming to re-airing the most exciting playoff runs in recent pro Dallas sports history on its channel.

Starting Monday, April 20, running through Thursday, May 14, the North Texas-dedicated cable sports channel will be re-airing the 16 wins the Dallas Stars earned en route to winning the 1999 Stanley Cup, 16 playoff games from the Dallas Mavericks’ 2011 NBA title run and 18 games from the Texas Rangers’ back-to-back American League pennant-winning seasons of 2010 and 2011 as part of its nightly offerings.

Is it the same as the real thing? Absolutely not.

It is better than nothing, not to mention a nice excuse to relive some of the greatest Dallas sports glory days of recent memory? Without a doubt.

Check out the full broadcast schedule the station released earlier on Monday below.

Oh, and one more thing: Go Stars/Mavs/Rangers!

Dallas Stars’ 1999 Stanley Cup Run Rebroadcast Schedule

Tue April 21 6:30 p.m. Best of Stars Insider 7 p.m. April 21, 1999 – Western Conference Quarterfinals Game 1: Oilers at Stars 9 p.m. April 23, 1999 – Western Conference Quarterfinals Game 2: Oilers at Stars Fri April 24 6 p.m. April 25, 1999 – Western Conference Quarterfinals Game 3: Stars at Oilers 8 p.m. April 27, 1999 – Western Conference Quarterfinals Game 4: Stars at Oilers 11 p.m. Stars Playoff Rewind: 1999 Western Conference Quarterfinals Mon April 27 5 p.m. Stars Jersey Retirement Ceremony: Nov 24, 2017 – Jere Lehtinen 6 p.m. May 6, 1999 – Western Conference Semifinals Game 1: Blues at Stars 8 p.m. May 8, 1999 – Western Conference Semifinals Game 2: Blues at Stars Thurs April 30 3:30 p.m. Stars Jersey Retirement Ceremony: March 8, 2014 – Mike Modano 5:30 p.m. May 15, 1999 – Western Conference Semifinals Game 5: Blues at Stars 7:30 p.m. May 17, 1999 – Western Conference Semifinals Game 6: Stars at Blues 10 p.m. Stars Playoff Rewind: 1999 Western Conference Semifinals Sun May 3 7 p.m. May 24, 1999 – Western Conference Finals Game 2: Avalanche at Stars 9 p.m. May 26, 1999 – Western Conference Finals Game 3: Stars at Avalanche Wed May 6 7 p.m. June 1, 1999 – Western Conference Finals Game 6: Stars at Avalanche 9 p.m. June 4, 1999 – Western Conference Finals Game 7: Avalanche at Stars 11 p.m. Stars Playoff Rewind: 1999 Western Conference Finals Sat May 9 7 p.m. June 10, 1999 – Stanley Cup Final Game 2: Sabres at Stars 9 p.m. June 12, 1999 – Stanley Cup Final Game 3: Stars at Sabres Tue May 12 6 p.m. June 17, 1999 – Stanley Cup Final Game 5: Sabres at Stars 8 p.m. June 19,1999 – Stanley Cup Final Game 6: Stars at Sabres 11 p.m. Stars Playoff Rewind: 1999 Stanley Cup Final

Dallas Mavericks’ 2011 Title Run Rebroadcast Schedule

Wed April 22 7 p.m. April 16, 2011 – Western Conference Quarterfinals Game 1: Trail Blazers vs Mavericks 9 p.m. April 19, 2011 – Western Conference Quarterfinals Game 2: Trail Blazers vs Mavericks Sat April 25 5 p.m. June 16, 2011 – Dallas Mavericks Championship Parade 7 p.m. April 25, 2011 – Western Conference Quarterfinals Game 5: Trail Blazers vs Mavericks 9 p.m. April 28, 2011 – Western Conference Quarterfinals Game 6: Mavericks at Trail Blazers 11 p.m. Mavericks Playoff Rewind: 2011 Western Conference Quarterfinals Tues April 28 7 p.m. May 2, 2011 – Western Conference Semifinals Game 1: Mavericks at Lakers 9 p.m. May 4, 2011 – Western Conference Semifinals Game 2: Mavericks at Lakers Fri May 1 7 p.m. May 6, 2011 – Western Conference Semifinals Game 3: Lakers vs Mavericks 9 p.m. May 8, 2011 – Western Conference Semifinals Game 4: Lakers vs Mavericks 11 p.m. Mavericks Playoff Rewind: 2011 Western Conference Semifinals Mon May 4 7 p.m. May 17, 2011 – Western Conference Finals Game 1: Thunder vs Mavericks 9 p.m. May 21, 2011 – Western Conference Finals Game 3: Mavericks at Thunder Thurs May 7 6 p.m. May 23, 2011 – Western Conference Finals Game 4: Mavericks at Thunder 8 p.m. May 25, 2011 – Western Conference Finals Game 5: Thunder vs Mavericks 10 p.m. Mavericks Playoff Rewind: 2011 Western Conference Finals Sun May 10 7 p.m. June 2, 2011 – NBA Finals Game 2: Mavericks at Heat 9 p.m. June 7, 2011 – NBA Finals Game 4: Heat vs Mavericks Wed May 13 7 p.m. June 9, 2011 – NBA Finals Game 5: Heat vs Mavericks 9 p.m. June 12, 2011 – NBA Finals Game 6: Mavericks at Heat 11 p.m. Mavericks Playoff Rewind 2011 NBA Finals

Texas Rangers’ 2010 & 2011 Pennant Run Rebroadcast Schedule