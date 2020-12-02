As COVID-19 Cases Lead To Rising Hospitalization Rates & Threaten A Return To Tighter Restrictions, We’re Likely To See Greater Need For Community Resources.

For several days now, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the report region that includes much of North Texas has resided above 15 percent.

If the rate doesn’t drop by Wednesday, Dallas will reach a red line set by Gov. Abbott in October that sets off a number of restrictions: Businesses will have to lower capacity to 50 percent again, bars will have to close and elective surgeries will be put on hold.

It appears that the combination of schools reopening, gatherings for the holiday season — despite health experts suggestions against them — and the return of bars have combined for the feared winter surge.

Making matters worse for service industry workers who may be impacted, pandemic unemployment insurance funded by the CARES act expires at the end of December, meaning that many across Dallas may find themselves without necessities and support.

At any rate, some of you who are able to work from home are likely to have spare free time if restrictions are put in place, so consider lending a helping hand this week in one of the below ways.

And please, wear a damn mask.

Wednesday, December 2

Harvest Project Volunteer & Food Distribution Event at Beacon of Light Masjid al-Islam

Join the Harvest Project for a distribution of free fruits and vegetables to those in need from 4:00-9 p.m. Volunteers are needed starting at 2:00 p.m.

World AIDS Day Red Ribbon Virtual Tree Lighting Ceremony & Vigil

In commemoration of World AIDS Day, Resource Center in Dallas will host a virtual tree lighting ceremony and candlelight vigil. Unite in the fight against HIV/AIDS, show support for those who have been diagnosed and remember those we have lost.

Thursday, December 3

Warm Clothes Drive & Distribution

Drop off warm clothing and essentials for free distribution, organized by the Brown Berets de Cemanahuac. A drop off location is available at Vato Loco Tattoo Studio in Arlington. Alternatively, send a message to LatinxDallas on Instagram for more information.

Girls Rock the Vote! Book Club

If you have a young one interested in politics, have them join the Dallas Library for a lesson about the obstacles women faced in their long fight to gain the vote by discussing the adapted young reader version of “The Woman’s Hour – Our Fight for the Right to Vote” by Elaine Weiss.

Friday, December 4

NTFB Mobile Food Pantry at Navarro College

The North Texas Food Bank will hold a mobile food pantry distribution at Navarro College between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.

NTFB Mobile Food Pantry at Navarro College

The North Texas Food Bank will hold a mobile food pantry distribution at Our Savior Luthern Church between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Stewpot Food Distribution

Free food distribution of prepared food and groceries will be offered between 12 p.m and 2p.m. Signing up for the event ahead of time is required.

DFW Cares Grocery Box Volunteer Event

Sign up to volunteer with Full Cart at Feeding Children Everywhere DFW in getting grocery boxes to feed those in need.

Oak Highlands Brewery Toy Drive

Oak Highlands Brewery and Bethel Lutheran Church are hosting an Angel Tree Toy Drive this month and starting on Friday, December 4th at 6pm. Donate a wrapped present valued up to $20 on Friday from 6pm-9pm for a free beer!

Saturday, December 5

Harvest Project Food Distribution Event at Pan African Connection

The Harvest Project will be distributing free fruits and vegetables to those in need starting at 9 a.m. until supplies run out.

Community Garden Block Party

Join a number of local nonprofits for free food, music, produce giveaways, vendors, art activities for children and more. The event will run from noon to 3 p.m., and will be presented by the Skip Shockley Foundation and Phillis Wheatley Neighbors.

Helping Hands, Open Hearts Volunteering and Distribution

Wear a purple shirt and bring supplies for this outdoor distribution event at the Salvation Army near Parkland Hospital.

Boy Scout Hill Work Day

Join Native Prairies Association of Texas to preserve some natural prairie land around White Rock Lake. Wear sturdy shoes, warm clothing and bring your loppers.

Volunteer Day at LB Houston Park with Groundwork Dallas

Help Groundwork Dallas restore and improve the LB Houston Park area through litter clean-up and removal, invasive plant removal, trail building and maintenance from 9 a.m to 12 p.m.

Lake Highlands Blood Drive

Blood supply is challenged in the area due to the cancellation of several major events. Donate blood at Carter BloodCare and enter a raffle for the chance to win a car.

Community Recycle & Shred Event

Do some recycling to minimize landfill waste while supporting the Lake Highlands High School mock trial team.

Sunday, December 6

Cauliflower Dream’n Pop-Up at St. Rocco’s New York Italian

Promise of Peace Gardens and Chef Jay of St. Rocco’s New York Italian are coming together to showcase the unity in our beautiful community of Trinity Groves and the LABajada Youth Interns. Just place an order on eventbrite and then drive up to St. Rocco’s valet station to get pizzas and salads brought to your car. A portion of the proceeds will fund programming at the LaBajada POP Farm in Trinity Groves.

Monday, December 7

Volunteer at Aunt Bette’s Community Pantry

Help distribute essential pantry items at this community pantry. Volunteers are needed from 7:45-11:30 a.m.

NTFB Mobile Food Pantry at The Park UMC

The North Texas Food Bank will hold a mobile food pantry distribution at The Park UMC from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Volunteers are still needed.

Tuesday, December 8

Food and Diaper Pantry

The Chatholic Charities of Dallas have multiple food and diaper pantries open multiple days of the week. Four of them are open on Tuesdays.

Ongoing

Harmony Food Pantry Volunteering

Volunteers are regularly needed for packing and distributing food boxes.

Move Shingle Mountain Email Campaign

Send an email by December 6 to the Assistant Attorney General of Texas to demand the movement of the toxic waste dump that plagues our city.

Donate to North Texas Mutual Aid

Support this volunteer organization that creates connections between people with resources to share and people that need them.

Donate to Dallas Evictions 2020

Support an organization that provides free legal help for people who can’t qualify for traditional legal aid, as well as need help with utility bills, food and partial rent. All donations will go directly to help those at risk of losing their home.