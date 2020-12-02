The Consistent Rise Of COVID-19 Hospitalizations Threaten Bar Capacities And Operations, Christies Is Coming Back, Taco Cabana Gets Festive And More.

Welcome to The Spread, our weekly feature that aims to share all the area restaurant, food and beverage industry news that’s fit to print. Except, this is the Internet, so space isn’t a concern. Also: Good thing, because this is Dallas and this town always has breaking restaurant news going down like whoa.

Minus the whole True Kitchen + Kocktails controversy that rocked social media for an entire day, it has been a rather slow week in Dallas food & drink news. That’s to be expected following one of the biggest food-centered holidays of the year, we guess. Unfortunately, this slow week may drag on.

If you’ll recall, Gov. Greg Abbott — per an executive order back in October — said that if COVID-19 hospitalizations make up 15 percent of a region’s hospital capacity, there will be a rollback on statewide mandate restrictions. This means most business’ capacities will reduce by 50 percent, bars will close and elective surgeries will be placed on hold.

As of Tuesday, Trauma Service Area E, which contains 19 North Texas counties, had been over the 15 percent rate for four straight days.

Here’s a copy of the recommendations from ⁦@realDrBirx⁩ that weren’t shared with local leaders or the public. ⁦@GovAbbott⁩ has not acted on them. A watchdog group got this through ⁦@FOIAFeed⁩. Drs have been requesting these for months.

https://t.co/2XG4FyiVfL — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) December 1, 2020

Still, we won’t let the bleakness of the future affect our excitement for restaurants to come, like Monarch and Kessaku. Chicago chef and a two-time Michelin star holder Danny Grant hopes that these two locations — set to open at The National in Downtown Dallas — will bring some Michelin stars to the Big D.

Monarch will be a modern, wood-fired Italian restaurant on the 49th floor. Meanwhile, Kessaku will sit atop the 50th floor and serve sushi and craft cocktails.

While we say hello to newcomers, we welcome back old friends.

Christies Sports Bar is coming back. The sports bar, also affectionately nicknamed the “Cheers of Uptown” for its dudes-just-trying-to-watch-the-game-with-the-boys vibe, is set to reopen on 2817 Greenville. This is the same location that once housed Slater’s 50/50. The new location will reportedly boast multiple levels and even more televisions — talk about a comeback!

A benefit box for chef Justin Holt has sold out in just six hours. The Lazy Sunday Dream Box, according to the website, is “a drive-thru, fancy-snacks-in-a-box pick-up event benefiting beloved local badass, Justin Holt.” The exciting snack box contains a multitude of bites from local restaurant favorites such as Tacos y Vino, Jose, Petra and the Beast, BBBop Seoul Kitchen, Sandwich Hag and so many more.

Remember earlier this year when we tried all 12 of Taco Cabana‘s to-go margarita flavors? Well, we’re not saying we’re doing that again but judging by the new holiday margarita flavors we can’t say that we’re not curious. Come on, you’re telling us you’re not just a little excited to try the, um, candy cane-flavored margarita? Or perhaps even the Apple Spice margarita? Those are certainly flavors.

Candy cane margaritas. The monsters at Taco Cabana must be stopped. pic.twitter.com/9h5AZQgiJc — raphael brion (@raphael_brion) December 1, 2020