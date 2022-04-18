This 4/20 In Dallas, You Can Puff And Brush, Be Dazed And Confused At Alamo Drafthouse, Get Reefer Madness at Thunderbird Station & More.

Alright, alright, alright, 4/20 is coming up and we found 15 events around town that you can celebrate with. You can always get some snacks, put on a movie and enjoy yourself at home, but why not explore the great options your local venues are offering and make some friends? A bud buddy, if you will.

One of these is sure to fit your vibe.

420 Kickbacks with Puff And Brush

This BYOB get-together has meet-ups multiple times through out the month. The concept is simple, smoke while painting your own masterpiece. On 4/20 Puff and Brush is offering three sessions, morning, noon and night. Don’t worry, there’ll be snacks and drinks. DM their Instagram page for tickets.

Reefer Madness at Thunderbird Station

It’s all drug-crazed abandon at our favorite diner/bar. There’ll be hemp-based goodies from Zar CBD and Cookies by Chrysta, a special stoner food (like Flaming Hot Cheetos Frito pie) and drink menu and DJ Barfwave from 7p.m-12 p.m.

It’s 4/20 Somewhere at The Rustic

The restaurant/venue will be offering a CBD and Delta 8 pop-up, themed drink specials and of course, food. A couple of DJs will be playing and the blues-funk band Mississippi Bastard Project will be on at 7 p.m.

Dazed And Confused at Alamo Drafthouse

At the Lake Highlands and Denton locations on April 20, you can catch this iconic 1994 teen movie. In fact, this was the movie that put Alamo Drafthouse on the map when it’s original Austin location screened it. For a more fan-centered experience, the Richardson and Los Colinas locations are doing a virtual Q&A with stars Matthew McConaughey and Parker Posey, director Richard Linklater and moderator Jack Black on April 18. Not quite 4/20, but nothing wrong with celebrating it twice.

Ladies Night at Electric Shuffle

The woman-owned dispensary is bringing a festive 4/20 celebration to Electric Shuffle. There will be specialty CBD infused cocktails, free shuffleboard, a DJ and fun party favors that include a mini cocktail kit. — Rhema Joy Bell

Flower Power at Tulips

Headlining is The Willie Specials, a Willie Nelson tribute act, because if we had to think of a lineup of Patron Saints of weed, Nelson would be one of them. Also featured is DJ OMG. Entry is free with RSVP.

4/20 Glass Night at Flying Saucer

Flying Saucer is unveiling the 2022 commemorative glass at this 4/20 celebration. The crew will be featuring Fair State Big Doinks IPA and some brewery merch to raffle off.

420 For Good at Double Wide

Goodekind, an organically-grown hemp company, will be hosting this shindig. As always, count on Double Wide for the drinks and Cinco Taco will be serving up the food. FIT, Loners Club, Frankie Leonie, DJ Ursa Minor and Rico DeLeon will be performing throughout the night and Goodekind, Go Easy and Texas Tooth Bling will have pop-ups. But wait there’s more, one of our beloved ex-editors Jessi Pereira of Paradise will be providing live portraits.

Smokersxchange 420 Festival

Free entry and beer over here! There’ll be local glassblowers on the scene to make you customized pieces, access to smoke shops, food trucks, raffles and performances from local musicians.

4/20 Block Party at Thrive Apothecary

This kid and pet friendly 4/20 celebration will feature cannabis vendors, CBD-infused margaritas, tacos from Magdelena’s Food Truck and the country music radio station 95.9 The Ranch. — RJB

Munchies Fest at Lofty Spaces

Local food vendors are filling up with event space with all kinds of infused munchies.

420 Party at Turning Point Beer

If your more of an alcohol person, don’t fret because this brewery is offering drafts for $4.20, including four limited edition ones — Baja Blasted (Baja Blast-inspired Sour Ale), Big Water (Ocean Water-inspired Sour Ale),

Wake ‘n Bacon (Imperial Stout conditioned on maple bacon coffee beans) and the Pulpsicle (Hazy IPA conditioned on orange and vanilla.)

A Joints and Jams Session at Royal Lane Studios

A 420-friendly venue, you can partake in that or enjoy the available Hookah if that’s more your speed. There’ll be food, both infused and non-infused, vendors and live music.

The Second Annual Dallas Hemp Fest 2022

Dallas Hemp Co. is bringing family-friendly fun for a good cause. With DJs and vendors like Kitchen Studios and K9 club, a portion of the night’s proceeds will be sent to a nonprofit that works to help cancer patients, Giving Hemp. The event also boasts food trucks, local musicians and more. — RJB

6th Annual 420 Fest at Killers Tacos

Our friends in Denton are celebrating 420 during this two day festival starting April 22 that’ll showcase live music across two stages and serve up some delicious tacos. The vendors lineup includes Bikers Fudge, Badwolf Baking and ArtKlub. The action kicks off with eight bands on day one, including With Hope Intact and Never Cease. Day two continues with twelve more performers, including Forget Conformity and Raid. — RJB