Whether You’re Looking For Last-Minute Gifts, A Way To Give Back Or Just A Good Time, You’ll Find It At Tonight’s Fourth Annual Hanukkah Harry Event!

For the fourth year in a row, Central Track is teaming up with our good friends at the Deep Ellum music venue Three Links to invite Dallasites of all stripes to our annual Christmas Eve bash for charity — and, yes, as luck would have it, Hanukkah Harry is once again available to host!

Hanukkah Harry, as all fans of obscure, late-’80s Saturday Night Live sketches know, is the only man who possesses the same time-bending and gift-giving magic that Santa Claus does — and he’s the only man Santa can turn to in a pinch should he come down with a fever on Christmas Eve!

Fortunately, with Santa looking healthy for the fourth year in a row, Hanukkah Harry’s calendar is once again wide open this year — and, as such, Harry (as portrayed by, uh… me) is once again planning to spend his Christmas Eve by watching over the wayward souls of Deep Ellum at this free-to-attend party, where he’ll host live on-stage game shows, raffle giveaways and even two sets of live music performances from CoLab’s Foolery.

And the prizes we got lined up to hand out this year? They’re insane.

How to you win them? Well, we will be selling raffle tickets for $1 at the door (all proceeds from these will go to benefit the Genesis Women’s Shelter & Support) and giving $10 worth of raffle tickets to anyone who brings hoodies, jackets, blankets, socks and hygiene products (tampons, toothpaste, deodorant, etc.) to be donated to Austin Street Center. We’ll start drawing raffle tickets at around 9 p.m., and you can purchase as many tickets are you want, as giveaways will take place well on past midnight. We’ll try to save the biggest prizes for around midnight, too — an important note, as you have to be present and holding your ticket at the time of its drawing to claim your winnings.

In our three previous years of hosting this thing, we’ve raised thousands for charity and donated countless other items to those in need. We’d love for you to join us tonight — doors open at 8 p.m. — and help make our fourth run at this our biggest to date.

Between the music, the prizes and the general hijinks, it’s a grand ol’ time.

Plus, like we already said, the prizes you can leave tonight with are insane! Check them out below.

2019 Hanukkah Harry Saves Christmas Prize List!

Grand Prize! A pair of tickets to Punk Rock Bowling in Las Vegas + a $750 travel voucher

Exclusive Tours! A four-person tour of AT&T Stadium A four-person tour of the Dallas Cowboy’s facilities at The Star A four-person tour of the 1310-AM/96.7-FM The Ticket studios

Lifestyle Prizes! A $500 tattoo from Elm Street Tattoo Two date-night packages (and commemorative Star Wars glassware) from Alamo Drafthouse Lipstick and a discount from Dallas Pinup A complimentary nail design session from Missy Loraine Handmade dish and glassware from Vulgar Teacups

Restaurant & Bar Gift Cards! Tiki Loco Goodfriend Beer Garden & Burger House 20 Feet Seafood Joint Blue Light Lounge Will Call Bar Punch Bowl Social Easy Slider AllGood Cafe Libertine Bar Three Links

Concert Access! A four-pack of tickets to the Hella Mega Tour (feat. Green Day, Fall Out Boy, Weezer) at Globe Life Field via Live Nation A four-pack of tickets to see Power Trip’s second annual Evil Beat festival at South Side Ballroom Tickets to see Australian Pink Floyd, William Shatner and Opeth at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Tickets to see Dwight Yoakum, Orville Peck, Adam Ant, Erykah Badu and Hatsune Mike courtesy of the Bomb Factory and AEG Tickets to see TSOL & The Dwarves (NYE), The Untouchables, Unkown Hinson, Dale Watson and The Adicts at Gas Monkey venues Tickets to see PUP, The Wonder Years and FLOW at Canton Hall Tickets to see Steve Harris (of Iron Maiden), Blac Youngsta and Magic City Hippies at Trees A four-pack of tickets to see The Grays and friends’ Disney concert at The Kessler Membership to Margin Walker’s Show of the Month Club, and tickets to see Pussy Riot Free year-long access to Emo Nite courtesy of Third String Presents Various additional concert tickets courtesy of Live Nation, House of Blues and Dos Equis Pavilion.

And probably more!

More info here.