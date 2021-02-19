The Meal Kit Subscription Service Delivered One Of The Food Bank’s Biggest Donations This Year In Response To Winter Storms In North Texas.

Meal kit subscription service HelloFresh has donated about 25,000 meal kits to the North Texas Food Bank in response to the aftermath of winter storms that have wrecked the region.

The North Texas Food Bank estimates about 900,000 people in North Texas are in need of food assistance. The organization says the recent storms, coupled with the ongoing pandemic, have increased the need for food security in DFW.

“To experience this weather event on top of the COVID-19 pandemic was one of the most challenging things we have faced as an organization,” said Brad Stewart, North Texas Food Bank’s Chief Operating Officer.

In partnership with the Texas-based delivery service Grand Husky Logistics, HelloFresh delivered several trucks to the food bank to be distributed at to various agencies and events in the coming days.

Dozens of deaths across Texas have been reported this week as millions of residents lost power and water. Some North Texas counties were hit with water boil warnings.

Due to things like busted pipes and damaged electrical equipment, some are still without utilities.

“As a Texas-based company, one of our core tenets is to have a pack mentality and to us that means taking care of our neighbors,” said Dalpreet Soodan, President of Grand Husky Logistics.

The North Texas Food Bank will host drive-thru mobile pantry distribution events this weekend. On Saturday, February 20 food distribution will be accessible from 1-3 p.m. at UNT Dallas at 7300 University Hills Blvd and from 2-4 p.m. at Grace Church in Plano at 3301 Preston Rd. On Sunday, February 21 the North Texas Food Bank will hold a drive at New Mount Zion Baptist Church from 1-3 p.m. at 9550 Shepherd Rd.

Cover photo via North Texas Food Bank.