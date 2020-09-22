There’s No Better Time To Make Sure You’re Registered To Vote Before The Upcoming Deadline Than On National Voter Registration Day.

There’s a national day for literally everything in the United States, it seems. Surely you celebrated National Waffle Day back in August, have your calendars marked for National Cat Herder Day (What?) and are queueing up Taking Back Sunday for National Emo Day on December 19, right?

None of those, however, are as important as today’s National Voter Registration Day — at least not in 2020.

This year has seen a constant torrential downpour of shit-storming, though, and elections already feel like the most exhaustive of marathons in any other year. It’s important to remember there is so much more on the ballot than the main event of the presidential race.

So much so, that we don’t blame you if you haven’t had the time to get your registration in order yet. But, time is running out — the final day to register to vote in Texas is October 5.

Don’t know if you’re registered or not? It’s easier than ever to check your status online. If you have moved to a different address and (or) county since the last time you voted, you’ll need to update your new residence information to be eligible to vote.

If you aren’t registered yet, here’s how you can:

Texas does not offer online voter registration, but you can begin your registration application online and drop it off at your county’s voter registrar. You can also mail it, but if you do, it needs to be postmarked by October 5 to be eligible for the general election in November.

Request a printed application to be mailed to you.

Contact or visit your county voter registrar office. Here’s a full list of contact information for every county’s registrar in Texas.

Texas does not offer statewide voting by mail (even in a global pandemic, but we digress), so if you’re looking to request a ballot by mail, you can submit your application to your county’s registrar.

Check with your local post offices, public schools, libraries etc. Sometimes businesses will host voting registration events, too.

Speaking of registration events, HeadCount Dallas will host a livestream voter drive tonight at 6 p.m. with performances from North Texas musicians like Joshua Ray Walker and Young Optimist for a virtual pledge drive. You might also catch a special appearance by the Dallas Mavericks, Polyphonic Spree’s Tim DeLaughter or Neon Indian.

Over at the Dallas Mavericks Headquarters, you can hit the drive-thru on Tuesday to get registered until 2 p.m. Click here for more information.

Early voting begins October 13 and ends on October 30. The general election will be held on Tuesday, November 3. To find out where you can vote, check this year’s available polling locations here.

Happy registering!