To Celebrate This Sacred Holiday, Here Are Nine Dallas Spots Where You Can Get The Best Grilled Cheese Sammies.

You can’t go wrong with bread and cheese. Even if you’re dairy or gluten-free, there’s plenty of alternative options, because the future is here and grilled cheese is forever.

April 12 is unofficially National Grilled Cheese Day. This is where we would talk about the origin of the holiday, but the history eludes us and we can’t find a clear answer on where, why and when this American classic was recognized on this day. The world works in mysterious ways.

Mystery aside, we want to go in on some sammies. We poked around the menus of various Dallas restaurants and found some notable renditions of the grilled cheese for a handy guide for those of you who wish to celebrate. We got all types here — simple, classy, vegan, dressed-up — whatever your cheesy heart desires.

So if you’re looking to become a melt master, stilton sorcerer, mozzarella mangler or dare we say it, a munster maniac, you got options.

The concept of this Bishop Arts spot is centered around the sammie, so we’re off to a good start. You can get just about any reiteration of the dish, from the classic American cheese on white bread, to a Fajita Grilled Cheese — complete with jalapeño bread, grilled chicken, peppers and a house-made cilantro-lime cream sauce. In addition to the Bishop Arts location, you can find it in Mockingbird Station and in various spots via its food truck.

Don’t click off, vegans, we got you. This all vegan diner and bakery is a staple spot for all of our plant-based friends and they didn’t skimp out on a grilled cheese — it is a diner after all. The Baked Potato Grilled Cheese is comfort food to the max — filled with home fries, “bacun” bits, sour cream, green onion and cheese, with ranch on the side.

In addition to its cakes, pies and other baked goods, this place has a pretty extensive breakfast and lunch menu. Among the savory offerings is the Nostalgic Grilled Cheese, which sets itself apart with brioche bread. The sharp cheddar cheese and sweet buttered brioche is a flavor combo we are very much pining for.

You can find some of this “tantalizing food with a coastal flair” at multiple locations through out Dallas. They say you shouldn’t mix cheese and seafood, but it’d be difficult to find fault in Dock Local’s Lobster Grilled Cheese. Sourdough bread is topped with lobster, crab queso, gouda and siracha.

This one’s a food truck found at Klyde Warren Park, among other locations. Every sandwich on the menu is filled with cheese, but there’s the Plain Jane for all the grilled cheese purists out there. Ruthie’s has just celebrated ten years and goes beyond just serving sandwiches — the truck employs kids from the Dallas juvenile court system.

How about pairing your grilled cheese with a coffee? This coffee house and kitchen prides itself on fresh ingredients — it should also be proud of all the dish names. Sweet Dreams Are Made of Cheese has a melty combination of provolone, cheddar and swiss on toasted milano.

It may be one of the most simple dishes out there, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be fancy. This Napa-style wine bar chain has a classy, grown up version of grilled cheese that’s served panini style with white truffle oil and a side of tomato soup. We’ve never had a grilled cheese with a glass of wine, but it sounds like a vibe. Plus, Crú has served this dish along with a lobster grilled cheese on National Grilled Cheese Day the past couple years — fingers crossed the specials are back today as well.

A favorite in Oak Lawn, Lucky’s is a farm to table retro diner serving brekafast, lunch and dinner. The grilled cheese in question is the Sleeziest, Cheesiest. It has Tillamook Sharp and Brazos Valley Cheddar cheeses, sliced tomato and applewood smoked bacon on jalapeño cheddar bread.

Finally, for the celiac-afflicted kings and queens we have Great American Hero — which we heard has very good gluten-free bread. Get the Cheezy Hero, a melty mixture of provolone, swiss, cheddar and pepper jack cheeses. The menu suggested adding cream cheese for a $1.16 to get the full cheesy experience.