With The World Finally Opening Back Up Again, Life’s Gonna Be A Zoo This Summer. But What Are The Stars Gonna Run Up On You With This Cancer Season?

Even if you’re one of those adamant horoscope deniers — yes, Taurus folks, we’re looking at you — we here at Central Track, since our earliest days as a website, have long chosen to believe that one’s zodiac sign really does say a lot about a person. For more Zodiac content, peep our Dallastrology archives.

If you’ve been feeling a little emotional these past few days, we understand. Cancer season is here.

With 47 percent of Texans having received at least one dose of the vaccine at this point — we can still do better, everyone! — we’re beginning to leave our homes and experience the real, outside world again.

And so begins hot girl summer, we guess! (Or, ugh, white boy summer, if you’re Chet Hanks so inclined.)

Listen, now that we’re entering the umbrella of such a notoriously introverted sign as Cancer, we understand that some of us may need to take a minute and mentally prepare for being social again. It can feel eerie visiting restaurants, shops, theaters or even zoos after more than a year of not having to wear pants!

Speaking of zoos: If you’re feeling emotional, you may want to steer clear of what the Dallas Zoo is up to these days — because the cuteness may bring you to tears.

Tebogo the giraffe recently took over the zoo’s socials for World Giraffe Day to keep us updated on his activities. The zoo also welcomed a newborn blue duiker (a rare species of antelope) calf this month — and, boy, is he tiny. Also? His mom’s name is Cupcake.

See? There’s a lot to ~feel~ about right now.

Keeping up with the animal theme, we decided thins month to take some inspiration from this photos of the gorillas Mbani and Saambili that was shared to the Dallas Zoo’s Twitter feed to walk you through how the signs are dealing with some of the trials and tribulations of the new Roaring Twenties.

So, hermit crabs: It’s time to get out of those shells and wipe away those tears. Let’s get our vaccinated selves back out there this Cancer season.

Cancer

Leo

Virgo

Libra

Scorpio

Sagittarius

Capricorn

Aquarius

Pisces

Aries

Taurus

Gemini

Photo courtesy of the Dallas Zoo’s Twitter.