You May Be Hyped For A Relaxing And Transformative Pisces SZN, But Are You As Hyped As George W. Bush At Sunday’s SMU Game?

Even if you’re one of those adamant horoscope deniers — yes, Taurus folks, we’re looking at you — we here at Central Track, since our earliest days as a website, have long chosen to believe that one’s zodiac sign really does say a lot about a person. For more Zodiac content, peep our Dallastrology archives.

Good afternoon to all the Pisces out there. Spring is upon us (random freezing days included because Texas) and as the sun shifts into Pisces, you may find yourself more empathetic, intuitive and revitalized — at least we hope you do.

Since the spirit of the SZN is all about becoming in tune with yourself and making positive choices, let’s talk about some good. SMU basketball recently beat Memphis 73-57, continuing their winning streak. The game saw a special guest, former president George W. Bush, who frequents SMU games and got this very meme-worthy photo Tweeted out by the official team account.

It should go without saying we don’t condone the things Bush has done, but we’re just making silly little memes here so let’s focus on the silly little picture not his heinous political acts.

Pisces SZN is all about spirituality, rest and relaxation — God knows we need it — so here are how the signs can come out of it with a W like George W.

Pisces Aries

Taurus

Gemini

Cancer

Leo

Virgo

Libra

Scorpio

Sagittarius

Capricorn

Aquarius

Photo by Lindsay Scarlatelli.