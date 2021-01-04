Dallas Inventor (And Noted Treasure Hunter) Jovan Hutton Pulitzer Says He Can Prove Various Votes Cast For Joe Biden Were Fake.

Back in 2016, we caught up with happenings of the noted Dallasite known as Jovan Hutton Pulitzer (formerly known as J. Jovan Philyaw) after having noticed that the inventor of the noted tech flop the CueCat was at that time spending his days somehow working as a treasure hunter on The History Channel’s The Curse of Oak Island.

(We also noted how he owns a massive collection of crystals that has been amassed from “Russia to China and all points around the world,” and that he also released the literary masterpiece How to Cut Off Your Arm and Eat Your Dog: Plus, Other Recipes for Survival, but that’s neither here nor there.)

So, hey, what’s he up to now?

Well, you’ll never believe it: The man who once described himself as a “somewhat reclusive genius with the technical know-how of Bill Gates, the daring of a Richard Branson, and the marketing genius of a Sam Walton mixed with a touch of Ted Turner and the media hype that surrounds Donald Trump” is — naturally — engaging in the media hype that surrounds Donald Trump.

Since last week, he’s been encamped in Georgia, shilling for the soon-to-be-former president’s claims that he actually won the most recent presidential election over President-elect Joe Biden despite… well, everything.

Pulitzer now joins the ranks of Dallas-based lawyer Sidney Powell, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani and Senator Ted Cruz as a key cog in Trump’s Injustice League. Rather specifically, he joins their ranks as the team’s technological and scientific advisor.

See, Pulitzer believes that Trump won the election in a landslide, and also that he can prove as much if officials will just let him inspect each and every individual ballot cast in Georgia. He says he has the technology — “kinematic artifact detection,” he calls it — to inspect as many as 500,000 ballots every few hours, and thus the ability to discredit thousands of Georgia ballots by proving that the votes were cast on paper that came from China, were filled out by robots or were never folded properly for mail-in purposes.

Better yet (and even though he claims he and associates are under attack for doing so), Pulitzer is offering to perform these tasks for free — presumably because he is a true patriot, and definitely not because he was able to get his bag more than 20 years ago by securing $185 million in investments for his spectacularly failed CueCat venture, which was supposed to pair with computer mice as a barcode reader in the early days of the ecommerce boom. (It should be noted that Dallas Morning News parent company the Belo Corporation was particularly taken for a ride, shelling out $37.5 million in CueCat investments and shipping at least 200,000 of the scanners to the newspaper’s subscribers as a means of kickstarting the product’s market integration. Your family might still have theirs somewhere!)

Anyway, Pulitzer testified to his ability to do all this during an election hearing in Georgia last week in which he said that he personally “hacked” into Georgia’s voting systems during the presidential election — y’know, just to prove that he could. And, boy, is the far-right internet eating that shit up!

Of course, his claim has since been refuted by both Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and the creators of the voting platforms Georgia uses, which note that these systems’ WiFi capabilities are disabled prior to them being put in use, thus making any remote hacking efforts Pulitzer claims to have performed impossible.

For his part, Raffensperger — a Republican — slammed the Georgia Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Elections for even allowing Pulitzer’s testimony last week, even going so far as to issue a statement specifically meant to discredit Pulitzer’s participation. In that statement, Raffensperger rather mockingly notes Pulitzer’s past failures with the CueCat, and also as a treasure hunter, to make his case.

The treasure-hunting part is particularly interesting (and hilarious), reading as follows: “Hutton Pulitzer later became a treasure hunter, searching unsuccessfully for the Ark of the Covenant and later claiming that a sword, that was likely a fake, not only had ‘magical’ magnetic properties‘ but was also a sign that ancient Romans had visited North America by 200 A.D.”

In that bit, you may note, Raffensperger links to a 2016 DMN piece as part of his proof of Pulitzer’s treasure-hunting past. That DMN piece, of course, openly used and credited our own Central Track piece on Pulitzer from around that same time as its inspiration. Alas, because of some re-routing issues resulting from our website redesign later that same year, the DMN piece no longer forwards to the proper hosting address for our piece.

Oh well.

Some treasures are best left undiscovered. Others like Pulitzer, on the other hand, just constantly bear wild fruit.

Here’s looking forward to seeing where he ends up in another four years!